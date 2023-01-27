Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Official Accessories Leaked Ahead of February 1 Launch: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is tipped to launch in Phantom Black, Cotton Flower (Cream), Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac colour options.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2023 13:14 IST
Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 200-megapixel camera

Highlights
  • Samsung S23 series is expected to comprise a base, Plus and Ultra models
  • The high-end Ultra model is teased to sport powerful night-vision camera
  • Galaxy S23 series is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to launch on February 1 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The lineup, which is said to comprise a base, a Plus, and an Ultra model, is expected to launch as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones. There have been a lot of rumours and leaks about the models over the past few months ranging from the display, hardware and designs. Ahead of the launch event Samsung Galaxy S23 series official accessories including screen protectors and cases, have been leaked online.

Images of the accessories for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series were leaked by Winfuture, and show that Samsung will offer users multiple case options for its upcoming Galaxy S23 series. These include clear thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) covers, Smart View covers, and faux leather phone cases.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Phone Cases WinFuture s23

Samsung Galaxy S23 official phone cases
Photo Credit: WinFuture

 

Some of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series covers leaked online show some of the cases equipped with a stretchable hand grip, a kickstand, or a card holder. The leak also shows the cases in a variety of colour options such as black, orange, olive green, and purple.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Accessories WinFuture s23

Samsung Galaxy S23 official phone cases
Photo Credit: WinFuture

 

There previously have been multiple hardware and specification leaks around the series. The phones are expected to be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, according to a report. They are tipped to be available in four colour options — Phantom Black, Cotton Flower (Cream), Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac.

Samsung has also teased a high-powered night vision camera for the high-end Ultra model in the Galaxy S23 series. It hinted at the feature in a recent promotional video, this time with clear, zoomed-in images of the moon and the tagline, "Epic nights are coming."

An earlier report suggests that the primary camera in the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be a 200-megapixel HP2 sensor, as opposed to the 108-megapixel HM3 sensor in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. In the meantime, according to a recent report, the model will be able to record portrait videos in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
