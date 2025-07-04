Technology News
Chinese Sales of Foreign Phone Makers, Including Apple's iPhone, Drop 9.7 Percent in May

Apple is the largest foreign mobile phone maker in China's smartphone-dominated market.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 July 2025 18:00 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple will launch the iPhone 17 series later this year

Highlights
  • Apple's latest iPhone 16 models were discounted in China in May
  • Shipments of phones within China were down 21.8 percent year-on-year
  • Apple has faced increased competition from domestic rivals
Sales of foreign-branded mobile phones in China, including those of Apple, fell 9.7 percent year-on-year in May, according to data released by a government-affiliated research company on Friday.

Calculations based on the data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed that May shipments of foreign-branded phones in China fell to 4.54 million handsets from the same month last year.

As the largest foreign mobile phone maker in China's smartphone-dominated market, Apple's performance plays a significant role in the overall data on foreign-branded phone sales in the country.

Apple has faced increased competition from domestic rivals and has cut prices to stay competitive. Chinese e-commerce platforms offered discounts of up to 2,530 yuan ($351) on Apple's latest iPhone 16 models in May.

The CAICT data did not give specific figures for Apple.

Shipments of phones within China were down 21.8 percent year-on-year to 23.72 million handsets for the month, the data showed.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

