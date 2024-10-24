Technology News
English Edition

3D Scans Reveal Endurance Shipwreck Details After 107 Years

The wreck of the Endurance has been revealed in stunning detail through advanced 3D scans

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 October 2024 21:58 IST
3D Scans Reveal Endurance Shipwreck Details After 107 Years

Photo Credit: Unsplash / Aneta Hartmannová

The Endurance became trapped in sea ice and sank during Sir Ernest Shackleton's Antarctic expedition.

Highlights
  • The Endurance shipwreck is captured in stunning 3D detail.
  • 3D scans show haunting remnants of Shackleton’s expedition.
  • The rediscovery offers new insights into a legendary survival story.
Advertisement

The wreck of the Endurance, the ship lost during Sir Ernest Shackleton's 1914 Antarctic expedition, has been captured in incredible detail using 3D scans and underwater photography. The ship had been submerged in the icy waters of the Weddell Sea for over a century until its rediscovery in 2022. The images, taken by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, reveal parts of the 144-foot vessel that have withstood the test of time, including sections of the upper deck that appear remarkably intact despite the ship sinking 107 years ago.

Shipwreck Shows Fascinating Details

The 3D scans of the Endurance offer a glimpse of the ship as it lies on the seafloor. Although the mast and parts of the railing have deteriorated, other elements like plates scattered on the deck and a boot among the collapsed rigging add a haunting touch. Even parts of the ship's linoleum floor, decorated with a star pattern, are still visible. These scans have been released as part of a documentary set to premiere on 1 November, detailing the discovery of the shipwreck and the extraordinary survival story that followed.

Shackleton's Antarctic Expedition

The Endurance crew set off in 1914 with the goal of crossing Antarctica on foot. However, before they reached the continent, the ship became trapped in thick ice. After being stuck for 10 months, the ship was crushed by the ice and sank. Shackleton, along with 27 men, was left stranded with few supplies. In a daring effort to seek help, Shackleton, along with five others, travelled over 800 miles in a small rowboat to reach South Georgia Island, where he organised a rescue. Remarkably, all crew members survived the ordeal.

New Insights into Endurance

These stunning 3D images provide a unique perspective on Shackleton's fateful expedition. As noted by history broadcaster Dan Snow, the expedition is often hailed as one of the greatest survival stories. But, it also reflects a significant failure. The documentary, which follows the 2022 rediscovery of the wreck, highlights the perilous journey the Endurance crew endured.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Endurance, Shackleton, Antarctic expedition, shipwreck, 3D scans
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Asus ROG Phone 9, ROG Phone 9 Pro Design Leaked in Renders, Hands-on Video
MacBook Air With M4 Chip to Debut in Early 2025, M4 Mac Studio Delayed to Second Quarter: Report

Related Stories

3D Scans Reveal Endurance Shipwreck Details After 107 Years
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 Display Details Teased; Scores Over 3 Million in AnTuTu Benchmark
  2. Do Patti, Zwigato, and More: OTT Releases This Week Â Â 
  3. OnePlus Will Roll Out Its OxygenOS 15 Update With AI Features on This Date
  4. Nvidia, Reliance to Build AI Infrastructure in India, Says Jensen Huang
  5. Oppo Find X8 Series With Dimensity 9400 Chipset Launched: See Price
  6. Xiaomi 15 Series Launch Date Set for October 29; Design Teased
  7. Best Deals on Smartphones You Shouldn't Miss During Amazon Diwali Sale
  8. MacBook Air M4 to Debut in Early 2025, Mac Studio Update Delayed: Report
  9. iPhone SE 4's Mass Production Could Begin as Early as This Year
  10. Boeing's Intelsat 33e Satellite Unexpectedly Breaks Apart in Orbit
#Latest Stories
  1. Brain Injuries May Raise the Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease, Say Researchers
  2. Boeing's Intelsat 33e Satellite Shatters in Orbit, Leaving 20 Pieces of Debris
  3. 3D Scans Reveal Endurance Shipwreck Details After 107 Years
  4. New Study Finds Selfish DNA (LINE-1) is Essential for Early Human Embryo Development
  5. Researchers Create Innovative 3D Maps to Understand Octopus Arm Systems
  6. SpaceX Successfully Launches 23 Starlink Satellites, Further Expanding Global Internet Coverage
  7. NASA Unveils Prototype Telescope for LISA Mission, Gravitational Wave Detection from Space
  8. OxygenOS 15 Unveiled With New AI Features, Redesigned UI and Default Gemini Assistant
  9. Google DeepMind SynthID AI Watermarking Technology Open-Sourced to Businesses and Developers
  10. iQOO 13 Display Details Teased; Scores Over 3 Million in AnTuTu Benchmark
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »