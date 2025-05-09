Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Slack Adds Adobe Express, Perplexity and 23 New AI Apps to Its Marketplace

Slack Adds Adobe Express, Perplexity and 23 New AI Apps to Its Marketplace

Slack says these AI apps will increase the productivity of professionals by providing the tools within a single interface.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2025 18:08 IST
Slack Adds Adobe Express, Perplexity and 23 New AI Apps to Its Marketplace

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Stephen Phillips

Slack apps are available to all users

Highlights
  • Slack currently offers more than 2,600 apps
  • These are app extensions designed to work within Slack’s interface
  • Slack says 10 more AI apps will soon be added to the marketplace
Advertisement

Slack, the work management and productivity platform, added 25 new artificial intelligence (AI) apps to its marketplace on Thursday. The newly added apps join the more than 2,600 apps already available on the platform. Some of these apps are Asana, Adobe Express, Glean, Perplexity, Jasper, and Wiz. The company said that the availability of these apps within Slack's interface will improve the productivity of professionals as they would not have to switch between apps to complete tasks. Notably, Slack apps are available to all users of the platform.

Slack Users Can Now Use Adobe Express and Perplexity Within the Platform

In a press release, the company announced the addition of 25 new AI apps to the marketplace. Additionally, it is planning to add 10 more AI apps in the next few months. Slack claims that all apps available in its marketplace come with high security standard. The newly added apps are focused on productivity, content generation and analysis, sales and marketing, and human resource (HR) and IT functions.

Slack has added four new productivity-focused apps. Asana can help organisations manage projects and map workload, Clockwise can optimise work calendars, and UiPath offers automation tools. Additionally, Graph helps engineering teams find answers to their queries from GitHub, Jira, and Linear data.

Seven new AI-powered content generation and analysis apps have also been added. Adobe Express and Amazon Q Business are popular platforms which will now support Slack. Additionally, Box, a contract analysis chatbot, and Cohere, a content creation platform, have also been added. Apart from that, Slack is also adding Perplexity, the AI search engine, as well as Glean and Writer.

For sales and marketing professionals, Slack is adding Dovetail, a customer data analysis platform; Gainsight, a customer success management (CSM) platform; Highspot, a conversational search tool for sales content; Jasper, an end-to-end marketing workflow system; and Productboard, a customer feedback analysis platform.

Finally, for HR and IT professionals, the marketplace now offers BambooHR, a popular HR automation platform, as well as Copado, which can automate and streamline DevOps tasks. Moveworks, another automation-focused app aimed at IT and HR functions, is also available on Slack.

Those looking for additional offers will also see PagerDuty, a workflow management tool, and Ravenna, an automation tool for desk ticket creation. Rootly, an incident management platform that can streamline on-call operations and automate incident response, will also be accessible within Slack's interface. Finally, real-time threat intelligence platform Wiz is also making its way to the marketplace.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Slack, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps, Adobe, Perplexity
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Meta Said to Consider Stablecoin Use for International Creator Payouts
Whoop MG With Medical Grade ECG Readings, Blood Pressure Insights Launched Alongside Refreshed Whoop 5.0

Related Stories

Slack Adds Adobe Express, Perplexity and 23 New AI Apps to Its Marketplace
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: The Royals, The Diplomat, Robinhood, and More
  2. Oppo Reno 14, Reno 14 Pro RAM and Storage Options Revealed
  3. OnePlus 13s With Customisable 'Plus Key' Teased Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Vivo 30 Series With Vivo S30 Pro Mini Variant to Launch Later This Month
  5. Vivo Y300 GT With 7,620mAh Battery, 90W Fast Charging Launched
  6. This Is How Google Is Using AI to Combat Online Scams
  7. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Begins Trial of 5G Services in Delhi
  8. Apple Is Reportedly Working a Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Competitor
  9. Apple Is Reportedly Developing These Chips for Mac Models, AI Servers
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Key Features, Accessories Leak Online Ahead of May 13 Launch
  2. Slack Adds Adobe Express, Perplexity and 23 New AI Apps to Its Marketplace
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Use a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC
  4. Boat Storm Infinity Plus Smartwatch With Up to 20 Days Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Whoop MG With Medical Grade ECG Readings, Blood Pressure Insights Launched Alongside Refreshed Whoop 5.0
  6. Meta Said to Consider Stablecoin Use for International Creator Payouts
  7. Anthropic Introduces Web Search Capability in Its API, Offers Additional Controls for Enterprises
  8. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Begins Trial of 5G Services in Delhi Ahead of Commercial Rollout
  9. Vivo 30 Pro Mini With 6.31-Inch Display to Launch Later This Month Alongside Vivo S30
  10. Samsung’s Display Panel for Foldable iPhone May Outshine Technology in Galaxy Z Fold Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »