Slack, the work management and productivity platform, added 25 new artificial intelligence (AI) apps to its marketplace on Thursday. The newly added apps join the more than 2,600 apps already available on the platform. Some of these apps are Asana, Adobe Express, Glean, Perplexity, Jasper, and Wiz. The company said that the availability of these apps within Slack's interface will improve the productivity of professionals as they would not have to switch between apps to complete tasks. Notably, Slack apps are available to all users of the platform.

Slack Users Can Now Use Adobe Express and Perplexity Within the Platform

In a press release, the company announced the addition of 25 new AI apps to the marketplace. Additionally, it is planning to add 10 more AI apps in the next few months. Slack claims that all apps available in its marketplace come with high security standard. The newly added apps are focused on productivity, content generation and analysis, sales and marketing, and human resource (HR) and IT functions.

Slack has added four new productivity-focused apps. Asana can help organisations manage projects and map workload, Clockwise can optimise work calendars, and UiPath offers automation tools. Additionally, Graph helps engineering teams find answers to their queries from GitHub, Jira, and Linear data.

Seven new AI-powered content generation and analysis apps have also been added. Adobe Express and Amazon Q Business are popular platforms which will now support Slack. Additionally, Box, a contract analysis chatbot, and Cohere, a content creation platform, have also been added. Apart from that, Slack is also adding Perplexity, the AI search engine, as well as Glean and Writer.

For sales and marketing professionals, Slack is adding Dovetail, a customer data analysis platform; Gainsight, a customer success management (CSM) platform; Highspot, a conversational search tool for sales content; Jasper, an end-to-end marketing workflow system; and Productboard, a customer feedback analysis platform.

Finally, for HR and IT professionals, the marketplace now offers BambooHR, a popular HR automation platform, as well as Copado, which can automate and streamline DevOps tasks. Moveworks, another automation-focused app aimed at IT and HR functions, is also available on Slack.

Those looking for additional offers will also see PagerDuty, a workflow management tool, and Ravenna, an automation tool for desk ticket creation. Rootly, an incident management platform that can streamline on-call operations and automate incident response, will also be accessible within Slack's interface. Finally, real-time threat intelligence platform Wiz is also making its way to the marketplace.