Technology News

Amazon Claims Prototype Satellites for Kuiper Network Operating Successfully

Amazon said it used prototype satellites for two-way video calls, streaming high-definition movie on Prime Video, ordering items off Amazon's website.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 November 2023 23:13 IST
Amazon Claims Prototype Satellites for Kuiper Network Operating Successfully

Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon expects to start building production-ready satellites next month

Highlights
  • Kuiper internet network is set to compete against Elon Musk's Starlink
  • Amazon said it had achieved a 100 percent success rate
  • Amazon last year announced a bulk launch deal for 83 launches
Advertisement

Amazon.com said on Thursday its two prototype satellites for its planned Kuiper internet network have been operating successfully in orbit, with the project on track to start launching operational satellites by mid-2024. The Kuiper internet network is set to compete against billionaire Elon Musk's Starlink, the world's largest satellite operator, to offer broadband internet service globally to consumers, companies and governments. Amazon said it had achieved a 100 percent success rate within the first 30 days of the launch of the prototype satellites from Florida aboard an United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket.

Amazon said it used the prototype satellites for brief two-way video calls, streaming a high-definition movie on Prime Video and ordering items off Amazon's website. "We still have a lot of hard work ahead, and scaling for mass production won't be easy," said Rajeev Badyal, vice president of technology for Project Kuiper. The US Federal Communications Commission has required Amazon to deploy half of its more than 3,000-planned satellite constellation by 2026.

On the heels of the successful prototype tests, Amazon expects to start building production-ready satellites next month for a launch in the second quarter of 2024, Badyal told Reuters. Badyal declined to say how many satellites Amazon would launch per rocket.

Badyal said he expects the network will be capable of providing broadband coverage in some parts of the world by late 2024, for an early beta phase targeted to begin in early 2025.

Early partners like Vodafone and Verizon are set to become the first telecom firms to beta test the service.

Amazon last year announced a bulk launch deal for 83 launches — the largest commercial rocket procurement ever — from various rocket companies, including Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, ULA and Europe's Arianespace.

The Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance is set to loft the first several batches of Kuiper satellites aboard its Atlas 5 and the company's upcoming Vulcan rocket.

Rival Starlink uses its own in-house SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets to launch its network, which since 2019 has grown to roughly 5,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit, enabling near-global broadband coverage.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Kuiper, Elon Musk, Starlink, SpaceX
PlayStation Black Friday Sale Goes Live Tomorrow With Discounts on PS5 Bundle, Physical Games, Accessories
Spotify to Launch Ad Marketplace for Podcasts in India, Other Select Countries

Related Stories

Amazon Claims Prototype Satellites for Kuiper Network Operating Successfully
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel Fold Gets $400 Discount for Black Friday: See Offers
  2. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature for Less Disruptive Group Calls
  3. Lava Agni 2S India Launch Tipped in November: See Expected Specifications
  4. Google Pixel 9 Lineup May Offer Qi2 Charging Support Found on iPhone 15
  5. Redmi Note 13R Pro Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing
  6. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  7. Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Key Specifications Tipped; May Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  8. The Best Deals Coming to PlayStation Black Friday Sale
  9. Infinix Smart 8 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  10. Oppo Reno 11 Series With Triple Rear Cameras to Debut on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Copilot With Generative AI Features Coming to Windows 10: All You Need to Know
  2. Spotify to Launch Ad Marketplace for Podcasts in India, Other Select Countries
  3. Amazon Claims Prototype Satellites for Kuiper Network Operating Successfully
  4. PlayStation Black Friday Sale Goes Live Tomorrow With Discounts on PS5 Bundle, Physical Games, Accessories
  5. Google Pixel 9 Lineup Tipped to Launch With Qi2 Wireless Charging Support Available on iPhone 15 Series
  6. Google Photos Rolls Out Photo Stacks, New AI-Powered Document Features to Organise Your Library
  7. Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Said to Support 65W Fast Charging
  8. PlayStation 5 Owners Get Up to 6 Months of Apple Music for Free: How to Claim
  9. Solana Refutes CertiK’s Claims of Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Saga Phones: Report
  10. Oppo Unveils ColorOS 14 Global Version Based on Android 14: See Rollout Roadmap, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »