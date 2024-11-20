Technology News
English Edition

Ancient DNA Study Shows How Early Europeans Adapted Over 7,000 Years

New research uncovers how genetic adaptations in early Europeans evolved, shaped by factors such as environment and agriculture.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 November 2024 17:03 IST
Ancient DNA Study Shows How Early Europeans Adapted Over 7,000 Years

Photo Credit: University of Texas

Skeletal remains excavated from the Harappan site of Rakhigarhi in 2018

Highlights
  • Genetic adaptations in early Europeans uncovered through DNA analysis
  • Vitamin D production and lactose tolerance evolved during farming era
  • Immune gene adaptations linked to diseases from agricultural shifts
Advertisement

A recent study conducted by researchers from The University of Texas, Austin and the University of California, Los Angeles, has given significant insights into how ancient European populations adapted to their environments over 7,000 years. Published in Nature Communications, the research utilised ancient DNA from skeletal remains, applying advanced statistical techniques to detect genetic changes that are absent in modern populations. The analysis spanned historical periods from the Neolithic to the late Roman era, examining over 700 samples sourced from archaeological sites across Europe and parts of modern Russia.

Revealing Evolutionary Changes

Lead researcher Vagheesh Narasimhan, Assistant Professor of Integrative Biology and Statistics at UT Austin, highlighted the significance of the study, stating that ancient DNA provides a direct glimpse into historical populations, bypassing the limitations of modern genetic analyses. Subtle genetic adaptations, often obscured by recombination or population mixing in contemporary genomes, were revealed through the study's novel methodology.

Key Genetic Adaptations Identified

The findings identified 14 key genomic regions subjected to significant natural selection across different time periods. Traits associated with vitamin D synthesis and lactose tolerance were among those that became prominent during later eras. These adaptations likely played a crucial role in aiding survival in less sunny climates and during periods of food scarcity when dairy products became a vital nutrition source.

Immune Responses and Agricultural Shifts

Selective pressures on immune-related genes were also observed, particularly as populations faced new diseases with the advent of agriculture and societal changes. However, nearly half of the adaptive signals detected in the earliest periods were found to have vanished over time due to factors such as genetic drift or inter-population mixing.

The research sheds light on how environmental challenges shaped human evolution and the eventual disappearance of once-advantageous traits. By studying ancient DNA, the historical dynamics of human adaptation are being pieced together, offering a clearer picture of our evolutionary past.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Evolution, Science, Study
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft Introduces Purpose-Built AI Agents, Copilot Actions at the Ignite 2024 Event
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch Price Could Be Higher Than Galaxy S24 Ultra

Related Stories

Ancient DNA Study Shows How Early Europeans Adapted Over 7,000 Years
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Windows 365 Link Cloud PC Device Launched With These Features
  2. Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 601 5G Upgrade Voucher with Unlimited 5G Data
  3. Redmi A4 5G With Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Chip Launched in India at This Price
  4. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Surfaces on TDRA Certification Site
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Camera Features Tipped, May Use ALoP Technology
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Cost More at Launch Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
  7. Moto G05, Moto G15 Seen With Similar Design, Colourways in Leaked Renders
  8. Oppo Reno 13 Appears on Geekbench With These Specifications
  9. Google Releases the First Developer Preview of Android 16 for These Phones
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Will Launch Next Year, Suggests Tipster
#Latest Stories
  1. RBI to Roll Out eRupee CBDC Widely After Viewing Outcome or Impact: Report
  2. Google AI-Powered Air View+ Announced With Real-Time Hyperlocal Air Quality Information Across India
  3. Chandrayaan-2 Lunar Orbiter Avoided Collision With Danuri Spacecraft in September, Reveals ISRO
  4. Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro and OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Deliver Impressive Results in Early Battery Test
  5. NASA Explains Cause Behind the Moon Drifting Away From Earth
  6. Ancient DNA Study Shows How Early Europeans Adapted Over 7,000 Years
  7. SpaceX Launches India’s GSAT-20 Satellite, Providing Boost to Broadband and Satellite Communication
  8. Indian Air Force Collaborates With IISc and FSID to Develop Strategy for Reliability-Centered Maintenance
  9. India’s Summer Maximum Temperature to See a Rise of 1.5 Degree Celsius by 2043, Claims New Climate Data
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch Price Could Be Higher Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »