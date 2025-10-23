Technology News
James Webb Telescope Finds Early Universe Galaxies Were More Chaotic Than We Thought

New JWST observations show early galaxies were turbulent and unstable, unlike today’s structured systems.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 October 2025 22:50 IST
James Webb Telescope Finds Early Universe Galaxies Were More Chaotic Than We Thought

Photo Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, B. Robertson

JWST reveals turbulent, gas-rich galaxies from the early universe, reshaping galaxy evolution theories

Galaxies in the early universe were anything but orderly, instead of being staid and well-behaved, they were bursting with growth, gas and activity that was unfurling over eons through a turbulent process known as mergers, new observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) show. Described in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society on October 21, the study surveyed over 250 galaxies that came into existence between 800 million and 1.5 billion years after the Big Bang. Researchers discovered that these immature galaxies were going through a rough and tumble time in their development, which was at odds with previous theories on how galaxies form and become fully fledged as they age.

James Webb Telescope Uncovers Turbulent Beginnings of Early Galaxies

As per a report by the University of Cambridge's Kavli Institute for Cosmology, lead author Lola Danhaive and her team used JWST's powerful infrared instruments to chart gas movements in distant galaxies. The findings revealed “messy kinematics”, which means the galaxies lacked the smooth, rotational structure seen in mature systems like the Milky Way. Researchers mentioned these early galaxies contained high amounts of gas, fuelling rapid star formation and causing gravitational instabilities that disrupted their disks.

The study suggests that galaxies evolved from unstable, starbursting systems to organised structures, with turbulence stronger in early stages than previously estimated due to earlier studies.
JWST's deep-space exploration offers unprecedented insights into early galaxy growth, star formation, and stabilisation, revealing gas inflows and outflows and revealing the transformation process.
The team plans to explore the chemical composition of galactic gas to understand why some galaxies evolve faster, with JWST's discoveries revealing the cosmic story of galaxy formation.

 

