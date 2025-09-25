NASA’s James Webb Telescope May Have Found First Black Hole Star, Known as ‘The Cliff’

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) could have discovered an unknown form of galactic object known as a black hole star. It seems that these objects are made up of a black hole at the center, encircled by a thick luminous shell of gas, which is also a star. This observation, in which a strange object dubbed The Cliff is observed, defies the astronomical knowledge on how the black holes and stars are able to interact.

The Cliff and Its Properties

According to the new study, the Cliff is abnormally bright and has some spectral characteristics. Scientists deduce that its core black hole is swallowing gas in the vicinity at an exponential pace, heating it forming a luminous envelope. The energy is diffused in a compact shell unlike other supermassive black holes or active galactic nuclei and hence the object will look like a star. This blend of the core of a black hole and an emitting atmosphere cannot be assigned any existing category and thus scientists came up with a new classification of objects in the sky which are called black hole stars.

Future Study

If confirmed, black hole stars could provide insight into early-universe black hole formation and the growth of massive objects. JWST's advanced infrared instruments will allow detailed spectroscopy of similar candidates, helping determine gas composition, density, and dynamics. Understanding these objects may reshape theories of star formation, black hole growth, and the interaction between extreme gravity and luminous matter. Researchers will continue to monitor The Cliff and search for additional candidates to verify whether black hole stars represent a new, widespread class in the cosmos.