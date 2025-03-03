Technology News
NASA’s IM-2 Mission Brings Ice Mining, Mobile Robots, and More on Moon

NASA’s IM-2 mission will test ice mining, lunar robots, and a 4G network at the Moon’s South Pole.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 March 2025 22:35 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

NASA will send advanced technologies to the Moon via Intuitive Machines' second CLPS mission.

Highlights
  • IM-2 will land near the Moon’s South Pole for resource exploration
  • NASA will test ice mining, lunar robots, and a new 4G network
  • This mission supports future Moon and Mars human exploration
NASA is preparing to send advanced technologies to the Moon through Intuitive Machines' second lunar delivery under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. The mission, part of the Artemis programme, aims to establish a sustainable human presence on the Moon. A range of scientific instruments and communication systems will be tested on the lunar surface. The launch window for Intuitive Machines' second CLPS mission, IM-2, is scheduled to open on 26 February from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The Nova-C class lander will carry key technology payloads, including a drill, mass spectrometer, a cellular network, and a drone for terrain exploration.

Lunar South Pole Exploration

As reported, the landing site for IM-2 has been selected based on data from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. Located in the South Pole region, the site offers a relatively flat terrain, meeting the criteria for a safe landing. The area is of particular interest due to its potential for in-situ resource utilisation, which could support future lunar missions.

Demonstration of New Technologies

According to NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate, the Polar Resources Ice Mining Experiment-1 (PRIME-1) will be tested as part of the mission. PRIME-1 includes a drill and a mass spectrometer designed to search for water ice and other resources beneath the lunar surface. Data gathered from this experiment will assist in future space exploration efforts by providing insight into potential resource extraction for fuel and oxygen production.

Mobile Robotics on the Moon

Two technology demonstrations will be deployed near the lander under NASA's Tipping Point initiative. Intuitive Machines has developed a small drone, named Grace, which will conduct high-resolution surveys of the lunar terrain. The drone is designed to navigate steep inclines, craters, and other challenging obstacles, helping scientists study permanently shadowed regions that cannot be accessed by traditional rovers.

Lunar Surface Communication System

A communication system developed by Nokia Bell Labs will be tested to establish a lunar cellular network. The system will enable communication between the lander, a Lunar Outpost rover, and the Grace drone. It will be the first demonstration of cellular-based connectivity on the Moon, with potential applications for future crewed missions and robotic exploration.

Collaboration for Lunar Exploration

NASA is working alongside several U.S. companies to deliver scientific and technological advancements to the lunar surface. The Space Technology Mission Directorate has integrated multiple research and development efforts to support future Moon missions. The combination of CLPS and Tipping Point initiatives aims to advance exploration capabilities, benefiting NASA and the broader space industry.

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
