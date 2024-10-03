On 29th September, Earth captured a temporary new companion, an asteroid named 2024 PT5. This near-Earth object, roughly the size of a bus at 33 feet wide, has entered Earth's orbit for 57 days before it's expected to resume its path around the sun. While the term "minimoon" sounds exciting, 2024 PT5 is far too small to be seen with the naked eye. Even backyard telescopes won't help as it is 300,000 times smaller than Earth's primary moon.

According to Professor Carlos de la Fuente Marcos of Universidad Complutense de Madrid, the object remains beyond the reach of typical amateur telescopes. However, professional astronomers, with more advanced equipment, will be able to study the minimoon and may release images of it during its short stay.

Origin and Future of the Minimoon

Astronomers suggest that 2024 PT5 originated from the Arjuna asteroid belt, a region of space known for asteroids that closely follow Earth's orbit around the sun. The asteroid is expected to make another close approach to Earth in January 2025, with a subsequent flyby in 2055.

Not Earth's First Temporary Moon

2024 PT5 is not the first minimoon captured by Earth. Previous temporary moons include 2006 RH120, which orbited Earth for 18 months between 2006 and 2007, and 2020 CD3, which lingered for three years before drifting away in 2020. Some scientists have even proposed that these transient moons could serve as potential "stepping stones" for future space missions, offering opportunities to explore asteroids or delve deeper into the solar system.

In conclusion, while Earth's latest minimoon is a fascinating phenomenon, it remains hidden from ordinary viewers, visible only through the lenses of professional observatories.