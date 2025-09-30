Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is still live, offering you decent discounts on gadgets and consumer electronics devices. While the price tags of several devices have already been slashed, the company is also giving customers a chance to save as much as Rs. 7,400 on their next gaming headphones. On top of this, they can avail additional cashback offers, exchange bonuses, interest-free EMI options, and credit discounts. The company recently announced that the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 saw the “strongest-ever start” compared to its earlier sale events, where the platform witnessed more than 38 crore visits from Indian users.

Gamers and streamers who wish to buy new gaming headphones with attached noise-cancelling microphones, RGB lighting, and other features might want to consider getting one during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Meanwhile, you can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on SBI Bank credit card non-EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000.

Here's a list of the best deals on gaming headphones under Rs. 5,000 from different brands like Logitech, Razer, HyperX, Ant Esports, and more, that you can get during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The prices mentioned below do not include bank discounts, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses that you can apply before making the final payment. This will help you maximise your savings during the ongoing Amazon sale event.

While you make up your mind about your next gaming headphones, we have listed the best deals on AI productivity laptops, multiple 65-inch large-screen smart TVs, and Bluetooth and wired party speakers here.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Offers on Gaming Headphones Under Rs. 5,000

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.