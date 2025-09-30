Technology News
  Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Gaming Headsets Under Rs. 5,000 From Logitech, Razer, Ant Esports, and More

Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Gaming Headsets Under Rs. 5,000 From Logitech, Razer, Ant Esports, and More

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 saw the “strongest-ever start” compared to previous sale events, the company said.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 September 2025 18:14 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Gaming Headsets Under Rs. 5,000 From Logitech, Razer, Ant Esports, and More

Photo Credit: Logitech

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is offering best deals on gaming headphones from Logitech

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will offer headphones at discount
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will list 100 top deals
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 7,400 during the sale event
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is still live, offering you decent discounts on gadgets and consumer electronics devices. While the price tags of several devices have already been slashed, the company is also giving customers a chance to save as much as Rs. 7,400 on their next gaming headphones. On top of this, they can avail additional cashback offers, exchange bonuses, interest-free EMI options, and credit discounts. The company recently announced that the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 saw the “strongest-ever start” compared to its earlier sale events, where the platform witnessed more than 38 crore visits from Indian users.

Gamers and streamers who wish to buy new gaming headphones with attached noise-cancelling microphones, RGB lighting, and other features might want to consider getting one during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Meanwhile, you can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on SBI Bank credit card non-EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000.

Here's a list of the best deals on gaming headphones under Rs. 5,000 from different brands like Logitech, Razer, HyperX, Ant Esports, and more, that you can get during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. The prices mentioned below do not include bank discounts, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses that you can apply before making the final payment. This will help you maximise your savings during the ongoing Amazon sale event.

While you make up your mind about your next gaming headphones, we have listed the best deals on AI productivity laptops, multiple 65-inch large-screen smart TVs, and Bluetooth and wired party speakers here.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Offers on Gaming Headphones Under Rs. 5,000

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Logitech G431 Rs. 7,995 Rs. 3,995 Buy Now
Razer BlackShark V2 X (3.5mm Jack) Rs. 7,999 Rs. 2,995 Buy Now
Razer BlackShark V2 X (USB) Rs. 8,999 Rs. 3,799 Buy Now
Razer Kraken X Lite Rs. 6,999 Rs. 1,999 Buy Now
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Rs. 4,279 Rs. 2,999 Buy Now
Ant Esports H1100 Pro Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,199 Buy Now
Hammer Blaze Rs. 8,999 Rs. 1,599 Buy Now
Boat Rockerz 480 Rs. 3,790 Rs. 1,399 Buy Now
Comments

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Sale, Amazon offers, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Logitech, Razer, HyperX, Ant Esports
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Gaming Headsets Under Rs. 5,000 From Logitech, Razer, Ant Esports, and More
