Gmail's Q&A Feature Is Now Rolling Out on iOS: Here's How to Use It

Gmail Q&A, an artificial intelligence (AI) feature that lets users ask questions about their emails, was first rolled out to the web version of the platform earlier this year. It was then added to the Android app in August, letting eligible users access the capability on the go. At the time, Google stated that the feature would soon be rolled out to iOS devices as well. On Thursday, the tech giant finally introduced Gmail Q&A to iPhone users with compatible iOS versions.

Gmail Q&A Feature Rolls Out on iOS

The tech company announced the rollout the Gmail Q&A feature to iOS devices on Thursday, revealing that it is only available to Google Workspace users who have signed into their account on the device. This is also the case on Android, where users will need an eligible subscription to use the feature.

Workspace users must be subscribed to either Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, Education Premium or Google One AI Premium plans in order to access the functionality.

The Gmail Q&A feature that is rolling out on iOS allows users to have a conversation with the Gemini-powered chatbot while gaining insights into the emails in their inbox.

Users can ask AI some specific questions about their emails, ask it to show unread messages, show emails from a particular sender, summarise emails about a common topic, and seek vague details from a specific email. The feature can answer all of this while holding a friendly conversation.

How to Use Gmail's Q&A Feature

To use the feature, users will need to tap on the black Gemini star (or the sparkle icon) at the top right of the app. Alternatively, users can tap on the “summarise this email” chip when inside an email thread.

Users can also ask Gmail Q&A vague questions such as “What was the theme of the last office party?” and Gemini will be able to find it by looking through the inbox. The feature currently only supports the English language.

The feature has currently been rolled out but it can take up to 15 days before users can see its visibility on the Gmail app.