Technology News

Chandrayaan-3 Launch Window Set Between July 13 and July 19: ISRO Chairman

Earlier on June 28, Chairman of the ISRO revealed that Chandrayaan-3 testing is complete and the window is aimed between July 12 and 19.

By ANI | Updated: 4 July 2023 00:24 IST
Chandrayaan-3 Launch Window Set Between July 13 and July 19: ISRO Chairman

Photo Credit: ISROani

ISRO chairman said that the launch date would be July 13 and may go up to July 19

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somnath on Monday said that the launch day for Chandrayaan-3 for a soft landing on the moon is July 13. 

"We will be able to do a soft landing on the moon. The launch day is July 13, it can go upto 19th," ISRO Chairman S Somnath said on the launch of Chandrayaan-3 while speaking to ANI. 

He said that the launch date would be July 13. However, it may go up to July 19.

Earlier on June 28, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation S Somanath revealed that Chandrayaan-3 testing is complete and the window of opportunity for the launch is aimed between July 12 and 19.

"Currently, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is fully integrated. We have completed the testing and also mated with the rocket compartment... Currently, the window of opportunity for launch is between July 12 and 19 and we will take the earliest possible date, maybe the 12th, maybe the 13th or maybe the 14th. We will announce the exact date after all the tests are completed," Somanath told ANI.

Earlier in June, he also shared an update on Aditya-L1 Mission which is India's first mission to study the Sun and said ISRO is aiming for August end as the target for its launch.

The ISRO chief also shared his views on Artemis Accords and believes that it is an opportunity for Indian industries that are working in the space sector to work with the US companies.

"We are looking at Artemis Accord as a political engagement with the US. It is a statement of Intent that when the US is proposing collaborative work in the space sector, especially the exploration of outer planets in a very cordial atmosphere between different nations, we agree with that. So it has a big statement. We would like to work with the US, especially on technologies which are high-end and space is one of them. It will open opportunities for Indian industries who are working in the space sector to work with the US companies that are equally working in the space sector," he mentioned.

"So the advancement of electronics, new processors, the centre takes place in the US and this access to this new technology to the Indian company is so important for them to innovate and bring up value which will give an opportunity to market them in the US market. This is precisely the objective of the US. So we would like to make sure the Indian companies contribute to the US space program. It's not a great thing now. So, the earlier the US sees it as an opportunity because Indian companies have the technological strength today, they have cost-effectiveness and they have a lower development cycle time which they want to bank on. So it is the purpose that it is jointly developed this whole accord signing is for the benefit of the US as well as the benefit of India," he added.

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debeut in July. We discuss all of the most exciting smartphones coming this month and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chandrayaan 3, Chandrayaan, Chandrayaan 2, lunar mission, ISRO, Artemis, moon
ISRO Prepares for Chandrayaan-3 Launch, Here's Everything You Need to Know About India's Third Lunar Mission

Related Stories

Chandrayaan-3 Launch Window Set Between July 13 and July 19: ISRO Chairman
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Bharat Phones to Launch at Rs. 999; Beta Trial to Begin From July 7
  2. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Primary Camera Sensor Revealed Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Price in India Leaked: This Is How Much It May Cost
  5. Nothing Phone 2 Camera Module Design Leaks Ahead of Debut: See Image
  6. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  7. Realme Narzo 60 Series Pre-Bookings in India to Start on This Date
  8. Infinix Hot 30 5G Design, Colour Options Tipped: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Live Renders Suggests Familiar Design, Few Changes
  10. Fire-Boltt Combat Rugged Smartwatch to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Window Set Between July 13 and July 19: ISRO Chairman
  2. Elon Musk's Twitter Puts Temporary Limit on Number of Tweets: Here's What It Means
  3. Realme GT Neo 6 Design, Specifications Leaked, Could sport Triple Rear Camera Setup: Details
  4. Infinix Hot 30 5G Design, Colour Options Tipped; Could Launch Soon: Report
  5. Jio Bharat Phones for 2G-Mukt Bharat to Launch at Rs. 999; Beta Trial to Begin From July 7
  6. Fire-Boltt Combat Smartwatch With 1.95-Inch HD Display, Health Suite to Launch in India Soon
  7. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Flip Phones Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Twitter Alternative Mastodon Sees Surge in Activity After Elon Musk Imposes Tweet Read Limits
  9. WhatsApp Begins Testing Sending HD Quality Videos on iOS and Android, Material-You Design for Pop-Up Alerts
  10. Realme Narzo 60 Series Pre-Bookings in India to Start on July 6; RAM, Storage Details Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.