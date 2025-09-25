Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max were launched in China on Thursday, alongside the standard Xiaomi 17 handset. The lineup ships with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The Pro models are equipped with a secondary display at the back, which surrounds the rear camera module. The phones are equipped with Leica-tuned triple rear camera units. The top-of-the-line Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is equipped with a 2K display and support for 100W wired fast charging.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro Price

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max starts in China at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 74,700) for the 12GB + 512GB option. The prices of the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB are marked at CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 78,500) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 87,200), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 Pro begins at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 62,300) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration. The 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB options are marked at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 66,000), CNY 5,599 (roughly Rs. 69,700) and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 74,700), respectively.

The Pro models are sold in Black, Cold Smoke Purple, Forest Green and White shades.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and Xiaomi 17 Pro are equipped with 6.9-inch and 6.3-inch main displays, respectively. The former supports 2K resolution and Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass protection. The smartphones also have secondary M10 displays at the back with 3,500 nits brightness, which can be used to set alarms, create AI portraits, AI pets, and more.

With the help of the "Magic Back Screen," users can take selfies with the rear main camera and preview shots taken by others. The new “Post-it Notes” feature allows them to pin important information to the back screen with one tap. With an additional case, the phone can even transform into a handheld game console.

Xiaomi 17 Pro models feature secondary rear panel displays

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 17 Pro handsets are powered by Qualcomm's 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. They ship with Android 16-based HyperOS 3, which introduces a Dynamic Island-like HyperIsland feature.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and Xiaomi 17 Pro carry Leica-tuned triple rear camera setups. Both phones carry a 50-megapixel primary Light Hunter 950L sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support. At the front, they have 50-megapixel sensors for selfies and video calls.

The Xiaomi 17 Pro packs a 6,300mAh battery, while the Pro variant is backed by a 7,500mAh cell. They come with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Each handset measures 8mm in thickness, while weighing 192g.

Both Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and Xiaomi 17 Pro sport in-display fingerprint sensors for biometric authentication. The phones support 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. They also feature UWB ultra-wideband technology.