Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Rear Display

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and Xiaomi 17 Pro ship with Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 September 2025 17:51 IST
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Rear Display

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 Pro models are equipped with Leica-backed triple rear camera units

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Pro and Pro Max launched alongside the base Xiaomi 17
  • The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max features a flat display with 2K resolution
  • The Xiaomi 17 Pro models support 100W wired, 50W wireless fast charging
Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max were launched in China on Thursday, alongside the standard Xiaomi 17 handset. The lineup ships with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The Pro models are equipped with a secondary display at the back, which surrounds the rear camera module. The phones are equipped with Leica-tuned triple rear camera units. The top-of-the-line Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is equipped with a 2K display and support for 100W wired fast charging. 

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro Price

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max starts in China at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 74,700) for the 12GB + 512GB option. The prices of the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB are marked at CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 78,500) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 87,200), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 17 Pro begins at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 62,300) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration. The 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB options are marked at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 66,000), CNY 5,599 (roughly Rs. 69,700) and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 74,700), respectively. 

The Pro models are sold in Black, Cold Smoke Purple, Forest Green and White shades.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and Xiaomi 17 Pro are equipped with 6.9-inch and 6.3-inch main displays, respectively. The former supports 2K resolution and Xiaomi Dragon Crystal Glass protection. The smartphones also have secondary M10 displays at the back with 3,500 nits brightness, which can be used to set alarms, create AI portraits, AI pets, and more. 

With the help of the "Magic Back Screen," users can take selfies with the rear main camera and preview shots taken by others. The new “Post-it Notes” feature allows them to pin important information to the back screen with one tap. With an additional case, the phone can even transform into a handheld game console.

xiaomi 17 pro max inline Xiaomi 17 Pro series

Xiaomi 17 Pro models feature secondary rear panel displays
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

The Xiaomi 17 Pro handsets are powered by Qualcomm's 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. They ship with Android 16-based HyperOS 3, which introduces a Dynamic Island-like HyperIsland feature. 

In the camera department, the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and Xiaomi 17 Pro carry Leica-tuned triple rear camera setups. Both phones carry a 50-megapixel primary Light Hunter 950L sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom support. At the front, they have 50-megapixel sensors for selfies and video calls. 

The Xiaomi 17 Pro packs a 6,300mAh battery, while the Pro variant is backed by a 7,500mAh cell. They come with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Each handset measures 8mm in thickness, while weighing 192g. 

Both Xiaomi 17 Pro Max and Xiaomi 17 Pro sport in-display fingerprint sensors for biometric authentication. The phones support 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. They also feature UWB ultra-wideband technology. 

Xiaomi 17 Pro

Xiaomi 17 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.30-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 904x572 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2656 pixels
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 976x596 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1200x2608 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Price, Xiaomi 17 Pro Price, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Launch, Xiaomi 17 Pro Launch, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max Features, Xiaomi 17 Pro Features, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 series, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Launch With 165Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Home Theatre Systems From Boat, Zebronics, Sony and More Brands

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Rear Display
