Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio Features
  • Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Home Theatre Systems From Boat, Zebronics, Sony and More Brands

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Home Theatre Systems From Boat, Zebronics, Sony and More Brands

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is offering a discount of up to 81 percent on home theater systems.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 September 2025 17:01 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Home Theatre Systems From Boat, Zebronics, Sony and More Brands

Photo Credit: Sony

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is offering best deals on Sony home theatre systems

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon gave 24-hour early access to Prime members
  • Amazon Sale 2025 has entered day three
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 93,000
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started on Tuesday. However, the company gave 24-hour early access to the Prime members. The US-based e-commerce giant has listed the best deals on home theatre systems and other audio products from brands like Sony, Samsung, Boat, Zebronics, and Bose. You can save up to 81 percent while buying your next home theatre system. Moreover, other electronics like smart TVs, phones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, and laptops are also available at relatively low prices.

For customers who want to buy a new home theatre system from a reputed brand, or wish to upgrade their current home audio solution as it no longer meets their requirements, Amazon Great Indian Sale 2025 is bringing massive discounts, allowing customers to save up to Rs. 93,000 on their next home theatre system. If you are one of them, you can avail an exclusive 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card, debit card, and SBI credit card EMI transactions.

Here we have listed the best deals on home theatre systems from different brands, including Sony, Zebronics, Mivi, and Boat, that buyers, either with Prime subscriptions or not, can grab before the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 gets over. The prices mentioned below do not include the additional cashback offers, credit and debit card discounts, and exchange bonuses.

You can also check the best deals on premium headphones from Sennheiser, Skullcandy, Sony, and Bose here. Additionally, we have listed the top offers on laptops under Rs. 30,000 and refrigerators that you can grab during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Discounts on Home Theatre Systems

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Sony HT-S40R Rs. 34,990 Rs. 22,990 Buy Now
Sony HT-S20R Rs. 23,990 Rs. 13,990 Buy Now
Boat Aavante 5.2.4 Prime Rs. 74,990 Rs. 18,999 Buy Now
Zebronics Juke Bar 9900 Rs. 84,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
Mivi Superbars Cinematic Rs. 74,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
Zebronics 1100 Watts Home Theatre Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 36,999 Buy Now
Boat Aavante Bar 3600 Rs. 44,990 Rs. 8,499 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Sale, Amazon offers, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Sony, Boat, Zebronics, Mivi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Launch With 165Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Home Theatre Systems From Boat, Zebronics, Sony and More Brands
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Soc Launched at This Price
  2. OnePlus 15 to Launch With New Qualcomm Chip, High Refresh Rate Display
  3. Xiaomi Pad Mini With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched: Check Price
  4. Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 Series With 4K Displays Debuts in Three Sizes
  5. Amazon Sale 2025: These Are the Best Deals on Budget Projectors
  6. Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Bestselling Smartphones and Smart TVs
  7. Redmi Pad 2 Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC Launched: See Price, Features
  8. Xiaomi 15T Pro With Dimensity 9400+ Launched Alongside Xiaomi 15T
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Rear Display
  2. Xiaomi 17 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset, Leica-Tuned Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Realme GT 8 Pro Confirmed to Debut With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, R1 Graphics Chip and Dual Symmetrical Speakers
  4. OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Launch With 165Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  5. Bitcoin Price Drops Below $112,000 Ahead of $22.6 Billion Futures Expiry
  6. Honor Magic 8 Design Revealed Ahead of Anticipated Debut; Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip
  7. Oppo Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition Launched in India With Temperature-Sensitive Colour Changing Rear Panel
  8. OnePlus Tipped to Launch First Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Phone; Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5-Powered Handsets to Launch in October
  9. YouTube Expands AI-Powered Age Estimation Tool, Tightens Restrictions on Several Accounts
  10. Google Launches Search Live in AI Mode With Video, Voice Search Support: How to Use the New Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »