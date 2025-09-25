Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started on Tuesday. However, the company gave 24-hour early access to the Prime members. The US-based e-commerce giant has listed the best deals on home theatre systems and other audio products from brands like Sony, Samsung, Boat, Zebronics, and Bose. You can save up to 81 percent while buying your next home theatre system. Moreover, other electronics like smart TVs, phones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, and laptops are also available at relatively low prices.

For customers who want to buy a new home theatre system from a reputed brand, or wish to upgrade their current home audio solution as it no longer meets their requirements, Amazon Great Indian Sale 2025 is bringing massive discounts, allowing customers to save up to Rs. 93,000 on their next home theatre system. If you are one of them, you can avail an exclusive 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card, debit card, and SBI credit card EMI transactions.

Here we have listed the best deals on home theatre systems from different brands, including Sony, Zebronics, Mivi, and Boat, that buyers, either with Prime subscriptions or not, can grab before the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 gets over. The prices mentioned below do not include the additional cashback offers, credit and debit card discounts, and exchange bonuses.

You can also check the best deals on premium headphones from Sennheiser, Skullcandy, Sony, and Bose here. Additionally, we have listed the top offers on laptops under Rs. 30,000 and refrigerators that you can grab during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Discounts on Home Theatre Systems

