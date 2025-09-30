Scientists Discover 63 Young Asteroid Families, Doubling Previous Record in Solar System

Scientists have identified 63 new young asteroid families, more than doubling the previously known number within our solar system. Less than 10 million years ago, these groups formed, emerging as larger asteroids or comets collided and fragmented into smaller bodies, and they shared similar orbital paths. Only 43 such families had been documented, till now; however, the new study mentioned that the total to 106. The findings facilitate a deeper insight into how asteroid groups evolve. Moreover, this can enhance comprehension of both meteorite origins and potential impact risks for Earth.

According to a study published in Icarus, the team evaluated a catalogue of 1.25 million asteroid orbits by using a five-dimensional Hierarchical Clustering Method. Across the past 10 million years, by examining clustering in orbital elements, such as semimajor axis, eccentricity, inclination, and angular positions, researchers traced out these families sharing common orbital histories. The analysis also revealed that most of these families are young, less than one million years old, and consist of only three to ten members.

Experts noted that the largest identified family contained 58 members, while most groups were faint and near the limits of telescope detection. The authors explained that the observed members may represent only the “tip of the iceberg”, suggesting that future observations could uncover many more. In addition, about 54% of the new, smaller asteroid families formed from fragmentation were found within older, larger families.

The study torch towards the new asteroid families that are predominantly stony S-type, composed of silicates and nickel-iron. This also indicates a wider range of formation events and a more complex asteroid belt composition.

Researchers identified young asteroid families that reveal a dynamic history of collisions. This refines models of solar system evolution and improves future asteroid impact.