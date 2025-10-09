Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Showcases AI for All Vision With Interactive Demos at IMC 2025

At the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Samsung presented five demo zones to showcase its AI offerings across its ecosystem.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 October 2025 19:42 IST
Samsung Showcases AI for All Vision With Interactive Demos at IMC 2025

Photo Credit: Samsung

At Samsung’s AI for Education Zone, visitors could experience its AI-enabled learning ecosystem

Highlights
  • Smartphone-based AI features could be tested at the Galaxy AI Zone
  • Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited Samsung’s booth at IMC 2025
  • Samsung also showcased 5G and AI-powered network solutions at the event
Samsung was one of the notable exhibitors at the ongoing India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025. The South Korean tech giant's exhibition booth's theme was “AI for All,” the same as its showcase at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in January. The company has been aggressively releasing new artificial intelligence (AI) features across its product ecosystem, and has been promoting them with a similar vigour. The entire booth was divided into five experience zones where visitors could experience AI features for different products and platforms.

Samsung's IMC 2025 Booth Puts Galaxy AI at the Centrestage

While some notable smartphone brands did not participate in the IMC 2025, Samsung was among the few manufacturers that showcased its innovation in a dedicated exhibition booth. In a press release, the company said, “Aligning with the theme 'Innovate to Transform', Samsung's showcase at IMC 2025 brings to life the future of AI-powered living and sustainable connectivity.”

On the second day of the event, JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, was the person in charge of the booth. He addressed the media and attended visiting Government officials, such as the Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandrashekhar, and Rekha Gupta, the Chief Minister of Delhi.

“As we showcase our AI-led innovations at IMC 2025, we reaffirm our commitment to co-creating the future with India, one where technology drives inclusion, unlocks new opportunities, and helps people lead better, smarter lives,” said Park.

Coming to the exhibitions, Samsung's booth was divided into five zones. The first was the Galaxy AI zone, where visitors could try out AI tools available across its smartphones and tablets. The second area was dubbed the Command Centre zone, and it focused on the AI-powered security systems, which are powered by the Samsung Knox security.

SmartThings zone focused on the brand's connected ecosystem devices and allowed users to leverage intelligent features for energy conservation, health, and sustainability. The AI for Education zone had several interactive demos to help visitors understand the company's AI-powered learning ecosystem, meant for schools and colleges. Finally, the Samsung Network zone showcased its 5G and AI-powered network solutions.

Further reading: IMC 2025, Samsung, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Galaxy AI

Further reading: IMC 2025, Samsung, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Galaxy AI
Samsung Showcases AI for All Vision With Interactive Demos at IMC 2025
