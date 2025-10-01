Technology News
JWST Delivers First-Ever Weather Report of Rogue Brown Dwarf World Glowing With Auroras

JWST tracks auroras and storms on rogue brown dwarf SIMP-0136, 20 light-years away.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 October 2025 20:47 IST
JWST Delivers First-Ever Weather Report of Rogue Brown Dwarf World Glowing With Auroras

Photo Credit: Evert Nasedkin/Trinity College Dublin

JWST reveals auroras and stormy weather on nearby rogue brown dwarf SIMP-0136

Highlights
  • JWST delivers first weather report of rogue brown dwarf
  • Auroras heat the upper atmosphere far beyond predictions
  • Stable silicate clouds detected across the world’s surface
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has revealed the first-ever detailed “weather report” from a world without a sun, uncovering storm activity and brilliant auroras. The object, named SIMP-0136, lies just 20 light-years away in Pisces and is classified as a brown dwarf — sometimes called a “failed star.” Unlike planets tied to host stars, this lonely world spins freely in space once every two and a half hours, and its upper atmosphere is far more dynamic than scientists had expected.

JWST Reveals Auroras and Storm Systems Shaping Atmosphere of Rogue Brown Dwarf

According to a report published Sept. 26 in Astronomy & Astrophysics, JWST tracked subtle atmospheric changes across a full rotation of SIMP-0136. Even its deep clouds of silicate grains remained surprisingly stable, as noticed by the researchers. Although higher layers depicted excess heat around 300°C warmer than models predicted. Scientists characterized this anomaly as powerful auroras, generated as charged particles slam into the atmosphere under the influence of the brown dwarf's intense magnetic field.

The study also detected slight temperature shifts in lower layers, likely signs of giant storm systems similar to Jupiter's Great Red Spot drifting across the atmosphere. Lead author Evert Nasedkin noted these are among the most precise atmospheric measurements ever made beyond the solar system. Co-author Johanna Vos added that for further studies of exoplanetary weather, such insights are remarkable.

Because without stellar glare, brown dwarfs emit their own faint light, they facilitate an impactful proxy for gas giants orbiting distant stars. Scientists believe the methods used on SIMP-0136 will eventually extend to true exoplanets, allowing more comprehension of atmospheric dynamics. With future observatories such as the Extremely Large Telescope and NASA's Habitable Worlds Observatory, astronomers can forecast alien weather across the galaxy.

 

Further reading: Astronomers, JWST, SIMP-0136
