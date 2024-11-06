Technology News
English Edition

Astronomers Identify Black Hole Consuming Matter 40 Times Its Theoretical Limit

A black hole in a young galaxy is consuming matter at a remarkable rate, providing insights into its growth.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 November 2024 15:20 IST
Astronomers Identify Black Hole Consuming Matter 40 Times Its Theoretical Limit

Photo Credit: NOIR Lab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva/M. Zamani

An illustration of a dwarf galaxy with a rapidly feeding black hole, discovered by JWST and Chandra.

Highlights
  • Black hole LID-568 consumes matter 40 times its theoretical limit.
  • Discovery aids understanding of supermassive black hole formation.
  • Innovative techniques led to this groundbreaking astronomical find.
Advertisement

A team of astronomers, using data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and the Chandra X-ray Observatory, has identified a black hole consuming matter at a record-breaking rate in a young galaxy. Named LID-568, this black hole is found in a galaxy thought to have formed only 1.5 billion years after the Big Bang. Observing such rapid growth in the early universe, scientists are beginning to understand how supermassive black holes might have formed more quickly than previously thought.

A New Observation Technique

The research was led by Dr. Hyewon Suh from the International Gemini Observatory at NSF NOIRLab. The research team found LID-568 within a group of galaxies that shine brightly in X-ray wavelengths, despite being faint in the visible spectrum. Their findings relied on a unique approach. The research points that rather than using traditional slit spectroscopy, the team used JWST's integral field spectrograph in the Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) to capture data from each pixel within the target area. This method enabled precise positioning of the black hole, revealing large outflows of gas around it.

Dr. Emanuele Farina, co-author and NOIRLab astronomer, commented on the strategy, saying that this technique was “essential to capture the faint signals from LID-568.” These outflows suggest that LID-568 could be growing through intense, short-lived episodes of rapid feeding.

Implications for Black Hole Growth

Dr. Julia Scharwächter, also from NOIRLab and a co-author of the study, noted that the black hole's growth rate exceeds the Eddington limit, which defines how quickly a black hole can accumulate mass. Observing LID-568's intense consumption of matter has opened a window into how black holes could grow beyond expected limits.

The team's findings may help to explain how black holes grew so large in the universe's early stages. By continuing studies with JWST, the researchers hope to gain more insights into the forces behind this rapid growth and understand the factors enabling black holes to surpass established theoretical limits.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Black Hole, Early Universe, Supermassive Black Hole, Astronomy, JWST, Eddington Limit
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung One UI 7 Tipped to Bring AI Notification Summary Feature With Support for Multiple Languages
Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B Exits Firm, to Remain as Independent Strategic Advisor

Related Stories

Astronomers Identify Black Hole Consuming Matter 40 Times Its Theoretical Limit
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amaran OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Here's When Xiaomi Could Launch the Redmi A4 5G, Note 14 Series in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Surfaces With Higher Benchmark Scores
  4. Maruti Suzuki Partners With Qualcomm for Use of Snapdragon Chips in Cars
  5. ViewSonic Launches 4K RGB Laser Projector With These Features
  6. Logitech G Debuts New Pro-Series Gaming Mice, Keyboard in India: See Price
  7. Honor X9c With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, IP65M Rating Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung's Next-Generation Bixby Assistant With AI Capabilities Introduced in China
  2. Japan Launches World's First Wooden Satellite LignoSat into Space
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database
  4. Paytm UPI Statement Download Feature Introduced to Help Users Track Transactions
  5. New Oppo Phone Surfaces on TENAA Website; Could Be the Oppo A5 Pro
  6. India-UK Team Proposes Experiment to Test Quantum Behaviour of Gravity with Diamond Crystals
  7. Sony Launches Chroma Collection PS5 Peripherals, Fortnite Limited Edition Controller in India
  8. xAI Rolling Out Grok API for Developers, Offers $25 of Free Credits Per Month
  9. India Targets 2028 for Chandrayaan-4 Sample Return Mission to Moon
  10. Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex, Pro 2 Lightspeed Gaming Mice and Pro X TKL Rapid Keyboard Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »