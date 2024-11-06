A team of astronomers, using data from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and the Chandra X-ray Observatory, has identified a black hole consuming matter at a record-breaking rate in a young galaxy. Named LID-568, this black hole is found in a galaxy thought to have formed only 1.5 billion years after the Big Bang. Observing such rapid growth in the early universe, scientists are beginning to understand how supermassive black holes might have formed more quickly than previously thought.

A New Observation Technique

The research was led by Dr. Hyewon Suh from the International Gemini Observatory at NSF NOIRLab. The research team found LID-568 within a group of galaxies that shine brightly in X-ray wavelengths, despite being faint in the visible spectrum. Their findings relied on a unique approach. The research points that rather than using traditional slit spectroscopy, the team used JWST's integral field spectrograph in the Near Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) to capture data from each pixel within the target area. This method enabled precise positioning of the black hole, revealing large outflows of gas around it.

Dr. Emanuele Farina, co-author and NOIRLab astronomer, commented on the strategy, saying that this technique was “essential to capture the faint signals from LID-568.” These outflows suggest that LID-568 could be growing through intense, short-lived episodes of rapid feeding.

Implications for Black Hole Growth

Dr. Julia Scharwächter, also from NOIRLab and a co-author of the study, noted that the black hole's growth rate exceeds the Eddington limit, which defines how quickly a black hole can accumulate mass. Observing LID-568's intense consumption of matter has opened a window into how black holes could grow beyond expected limits.

The team's findings may help to explain how black holes grew so large in the universe's early stages. By continuing studies with JWST, the researchers hope to gain more insights into the forces behind this rapid growth and understand the factors enabling black holes to surpass established theoretical limits.