Samsung previewed One UI 7 — the latest operating system (OS) for smartphones and other devices, based on Google's Android 15 update last month. A tipster now suggests that it might come with new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, including a feature that can summarise notifications. This is said to work along the same lines as notification summaries in iOS 18 but could bring support for a wider range of languages as compared to Apple's feature.

Notification Summary in One UI 7

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster @chunvn8888 shared the discovery of the notification summary feature powered by Galaxy AI – the South Korean technology conglomerate's AI suite. It is currently said to be only available in Korea and in One UI 7, which is speculated to be rolled out globally before the end of the year.

Galaxy AI now has notification summary feature, it's called AI notification. — Chun Bhai (@chunvn8888) November 2, 2024

As the name suggests, One UI 7's rumoured feature, dubbed AI Notification, might leverage AI to summarise notifications received from apps automatically. At the moment, it is claimed to support multiple languages including English, Vietnamese, Chinese, Thai, and Japanese. In comparison, Apple's notification summaries in iOS 18 only support English, albeit in various locales.

The tipster suggests that older models will not be able to benefit from the AI Notification feature in One UI 7, hinting that only Samsung smartphones which support the full-fledged Galaxy AI suite will get it.

Other Expected AI Features

Samsung is also tipped to introduce AI writing tools powered by Galaxy AI in 2025. Another recently hinted feature is the ability to disable thermal throttling on Samsung smartphones manually. The feature, part of the upcoming One UI 7, was discovered hidden inside the Developer Options. It is speculated to boost gaming performance with higher frames per second (fps) and reduced lag.

While a release date for the Android 15-based update remains unknown, Samsung has confirmed that One UI 7 beta will be available to all users and not just registered developers when it rolls out.