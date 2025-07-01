Technology News
Astronomers Discover a Gigantic Supernova Remnant in the Large Magellanic Cloud

An international team of astronomers has discovered new structural and spectral details of SNR J0450.4−7050, a supernova remnant located in the Large Magellanic Cloud.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 July 2025 21:15 IST
Photo Credit: NASA/ESA

Astronomers studied SNR J0450.4-7050 using multiple telescopes; results out on June 18, 2025

  • Astronomers conducted multiwavelength observations of SNR J0450.4−7050
  • The remnant is much larger than previously believed, 332 by 244 light yea
  • Nicknamed "Veliki," meaning "large" in Serbian, due to its immense size
Astronomers international team has employed various satellites and telescopes for performing multiwavelength observations of a supernova remnant known as SNR J0450.4-7050. The result that scientists got after an observational campaign, published on June 18, 2025, on the preprint server arXiv, gained new insights into the properties of this remnant, and observed that it is much larger than thought in the past. Supernova remnants (SNRs) are expanded structures resulting from the explosion of a supernova. It usually lasts for several hundred thousand years before the time it disperses into the interstellar medium.

Multiwavelength Observations Reveal New Details of SNR J0450.4-7050

As per the study by NASA, observations by the scientists indicate that SNRs contain the ejected expansion of material from the explosion and other interstellar material swept by the passage of the shockwave from the star that exploded. SNR studies beyond the Milky Way are important for comprehending the feedback in different evolutionary phases and gaining valuable insights into the local ISM. The Large Magellanic Cloud is the galaxy that has its SNR population explored in depth.

Importance of Studying Supernova Remnants Beyond the Milky Way

The recent observations reveal that SNR J0450.4-7050, a large supernova remnant in the LMC having physical dimensions of 332 by 244 light years, is estimated to have the remnants of around 45,000 years old. Scientists named it Veliki, which means large in Serbian. It also showcases the complex filamentary morphology with different inner and outer shell structures.

Discovery of Veliki: A Large, Aged Remnant in the Large Magellanic Cloud

An astronomer's group led by Zachary J. Smeaton decided to take a closer observation of SNR J0450.4−7050 by the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder and MeerKAT radio telescope. The SNR showed a high radial surface brightness with one of the lowest average radio spectral indices, with similar remnants.

Unusual Radio Properties Suggest Veliki is a Fully Radiative SNR

These unusual features, according to the scientists, give the prediction that Veliki is mainly a radiative SNR with a high shock compression ratio. This states about the non-thermal spectrum and higher surface brightness and emissions. Further observations of the surrounding environment are needed to confirm the hypothesis with an understanding of the remnants' nature in a better way.

 

Further reading: Supernova Remnant, Veliki, SNR J0450.4−7050, Large Magellanic Cloud, Radiative SNR, Astronomy 2025, Space Discovery, Multiwavelength Observation
