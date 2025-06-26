Axiom 4 Mission carrying the crew members has now reached the International Space Station (ISS) after getting launched from Kennedy Space Centre at 12:01 PM IST on June 25, 2025. Dragon has Commander Peggy Whitson, Mission Specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski and Tibor Kapu, and Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla. It will dock to the Harmony module space-facing port on Thursday at 7 a.m. The flight engineers at NASA, Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, will be on duty and monitor Dragon during the automated approach of it, and also for the manoeuvres.

Dragon Capsule to Dock at Harmony Module on June 27

As per the confirmation by NASA, after docking, the Ax-4 astronauts will meet with the seven Expedition 73 crewmates. They will further participate in a safety briefing with the residents of the station. McClain and Ayers, with the rest of the crew, had a normal shift on Wednesday doing the microgravity research and lab maintenance.

Axiom Mission 4 aboard the @SpaceX Dragon docked to the station at 6:31am ET today. Soon the Ax-4 astronauts will open the hatch and greet the Exp 73 crew live on @NASA+. More... https://t.co/XmWYPa4BhT pic.twitter.com/LjjMd7DfmW — International Space Station (@Space_Station) June 26, 2025

McClain went through the research hardware and processed samples in the Destiny lab module, further photographed the work for ground analysis. Ayers performed the study on fluid physics in the Microgravity Science Glovbox, which can benefit pharmaceutical manufacturing techniques and 3D printing in space.

Expedition 73 Crew Prepares for Ax-4 Arrival with Routine Duties

NASA Fight Engineer Jonny Kim and Commander Takuya Onishi tested a specialised thigh cuff that can reverse the space-caused fluid shifts towards the upper body of the crew member. Both of them took turns wearing the biomedical device in the Columbus lab module as ultrasound 2 scans and measured blood pressure with cardiac output, heart rate and more to know the effectiveness of the thigh cuff concerning the health of the crew.

Scientific Research and Biomedical Tests Continue Aboard the ISS

Sergey Ryzhikov, the veteran cosmonaut and thrice a space visitor, started his shift in the Zvezda service lab module and replaced computer components before the day closed. Further, he charges science experiment batteries and activates an Earth observation camera. Alexey Zubritskiy, flight engineer at NASA, reorganised cargo inside the Nauka science module and stowed trash, and also discarded gear in the Progress 90 cargo craft because they had to depart the Poisk module after seven days. Another flight engineer, Kirill Peskov, cleaned the Nauka ventilation system and checked the exposure data of radiation while orbiting the Earth.