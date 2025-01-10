Supernova Remnant G278.94+1.35 is Closer to Earth, Claims New Study

A significant discovery involving a supernova remnant in the Milky Way, identified as G278.94+1.35, has been made by a team of international astronomers. This structure, resulting from a massive stellar explosion, was initially thought to be approximately 8,800 light years away. New findings have revised this distance to about 3,300 light years, making it closer than previously calculated. The remnant's estimated physical dimensions have also been adjusted to around 189 by 182 light years, contrary to earlier assessments of over 500 light years.

Insights from the Study

According to the study published December 30 on the pre-print server arXiv, highlighted the properties of this remnant. The research team, led by Miroslav D. Filipović, Professor at Western Sydney University, observations were conducted using the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) as part of the ASKAP-Evolutionary Map of the Universe project. These observations revealed the nearly circular shape and expansive nature of the remnant, now named "Diprotodon," in homage to an extinct giant marsupial native to Australia.

The research team attributed the name to raise awareness about the prehistoric megafauna of Australia and ongoing extinction challenges. The findings, as reported by phys.org indicate that the supernova remnant is in a radiative evolutionary phase, suggesting continued expansion.

Characteristics and Significance

Diprotodon's progenitor star is estimated to have been about 15 times the mass of the Sun. The kinetic energy released during the explosion is approximated at 500 quindecillion ergs. The spectral index of the remnant, measured at around -0.55, aligns with typical shell-type remnants observed in the galaxy. These characteristics place it among the largest supernova remnants known, providing valuable insights into the dynamics of such structures.

The study has offered critical data regarding the formation, expansion, and current state of Diprotodon, contributing to the broader understanding of supernova remnants within the Milky Way.