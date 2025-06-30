Evol Now Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Romantic Thriller

Written and directed by Ram Yogi Velagapudi, Evol: A Love Story in Reverse is a new-age romantic thriller that has finally made its way to OTT. The movie revolves around two married couples whose lives turn upside down when one of them confesses and normalizes the extramarital relationship. Intense emotions, betrayal, an affair, and hidden secrets surface in the plot. The movie is highly engaging with twists and keeps the viewers hooked to their seats. This Tamil thriller is worth watching for those who are fond of dark stories.

When and Where to Watch Evol

Evol is now streaming on AhaTamil. The viewers will need a subscription to watch. Also, the movie is available in the Tamil language only.

Official Trailer and Plot of Evol

Evol: A Love Story in Reverse follows the story of two married couples who are in a strange relationship. The film shows a married woman falling in love with another man, and post the confession, both of them starts an extramarital affair. The movie shows the complexities, betrayal, love, and more to the audiences. Evol also exemplifies the love turning into destructive and dark, with shocking revelations and uncovering truths.

Cast and Crew of Evol

Evol has been written and directed by Ram Yogi Velagapudi. The movie stars Bodduraju, Jenifer Emmanuel, Siva, Surya Nivas, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Sunil Kashyap, while the face behind the editor is Vijay Vardhan. Ram Yogi Velagapudi is also the producer of the movie, whereas the executive producer is Madhu VR.

Reception of Evol

The initial theatrical release of the movie was on 15th August 2024. The movie opened with a mixed yet low response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 5.6/10.