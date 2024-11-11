Technology News
Mark Thomson Appointed CERN Director-General, Takes Charge of Collider Project

Mark Thomson, new Director-General of CERN, must overcome funding challenges for the $17 billion Future Circular Collider.

Updated: 11 November 2024 16:00 IST
Mark Thomson Appointed CERN Director-General, Takes Charge of Collider Project

Photo Credit: CERN

Mark Thomson will take the helm at CERN at the end of next year

As reported by multiple sources, Mark Thomson, a renowned British physicist, has been appointed as the next Director-General of CERN, the prestigious European particle physics laboratory near Geneva. He will be taking over from Fabiola Gianotti at the end of 2025, Thomson will face significant challenges, including securing funding for the ambitious Future Circular Collider (FCC) project and navigating political complexities exacerbated by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Challenges Ahead for the New Leader

As per a report by Nature, Thomson, who has previously worked on major experiments at CERN, will lead the laboratory through a critical period. With an estimated cost of $17 billion, the FCC aims to create a 90-kilometre tunnel for particle collisions, expected to explore deeper physics questions throughout the century. Doubts about the project have emerged from Germany, which is CERN's largest financial contributor. China's own plans for a similar collider also threaten CERN's timeline and global leadership in this field.

In addition, the political environment presents its own set of challenges. Following the war in Ukraine, CERN severed ties with Russia, and its collaboration with other countries will likely require careful diplomacy.

CERN's Key Projects and Thomson's Leadership

Thomson's tenure begins as CERN continues to upgrade its current facility, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), with a €1.5 billion investment. This effort aims to sustain CERN's experiments at the forefront of particle physics. Thomson is expected to focus on maintaining the laboratory's scientific momentum while addressing the scepticism surrounding the FCC.

Thomson is seen as aligned with the vision of his predecessor, Fabiola Gianotti but his approach will likely involve transparent decision-making in light of differing views within the scientific community. Ursula Bassler, former president of CERN's council, expressed optimism about Thomson's leadership, citing his ability to manage the complexities surrounding the project.

Thomson's Background and Role at CERN

Thomson's appointment as CERN's first UK director in over two decades brings substantial experience. Having co-led the discovery of the Higgs boson at the LHC in 2012, he has a deep understanding of CERN's capabilities and ambitions.

 

Further reading: CERN, Mark Thomson, Future Circular Collider, Particle Physics, CERN Director-General
