Google Cloud Partners With DeliverHealth to Bring AI Solutions for Clinical Documentations

Google Cloud will offer Gemini 1.5 Pro multimodal AI models to DeliverHealth.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2024 17:32 IST
Google Cloud Partners With DeliverHealth to Bring AI Solutions for Clinical Documentations

Photo Credit: Reuters

The AI models will be trained on a repository of 1,50,000 audio hours a month of medical notes

Highlights
  • Google Cloud will let DeliverHealth document patient care via voice
  • The collaboration is aimed at reducing the workload for clinicians
  • The AI solution will use medical vocabulary for speech recognition
Google Cloud announced a collaboration with DeliverHealth, a clinical documentation and digital health platform, on Thursday. The announcement was made at the Google Cloud Startup Summit 2024 India event in Bengaluru. The strategic partnership will combine the Mountain View-based tech giant's Gemini AI models with the large data repository of the health tech platform. Alongside, Google Cloud also shared that it is expanding the role of AI and cloud technology in India's startup ecosystem. The expansion is aimed at introducing AI innovation for Indian startups to spur accelerated growth cycles.

Google Cloud Partners With DeliverHealth

A large part of healthcare involves documenting patient journeys, starting from diagnosis and assessment to rehabilitation. The process involves noting down critical health information about patients which becomes the basis for treatment as well as follow-up visits. DeliverHealth already operates in the digital health space and offers solutions to clinics to digitize such information.

Now, with this collaboration with Google Cloud, the health tech platform will combine its repository with the Gemini 1.5 Pro AI models to co-develop unique solutions for healthcare institutions.

In a press release, the tech giant said that the Gemini AI model will be trained on DeliverHealth's extensive repository of 1,50,000 hours a month of human-curated medical notes. With this training, the two entities will develop an AI model that uses medical vocabulary for speech recognition. It will also enable clinicians to use detailed medical language and natural language processing to document patient journeys.

This would enable doctors and other support staff to create accurate documents for the patient based on their conversations, Google claimed. One obvious benefit would be that doctors will be able to fully focus on patient care without worrying about the documentation process. They will also be able to easily access patient documents without having to run detailed searches of the repository.

“Our collaboration with DeliverHealth is a reflection of our shared commitment towards innovation through the transformative potential of GenAI by automating tedious tasks and improving efficiency and accuracy,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country MD, Google Cloud India.

Google Cloud, DeliverHealth, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Gemini, India, health tech
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Google Cloud Partners With DeliverHealth to Bring AI Solutions for Clinical Documentations
