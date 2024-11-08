Technology News
English Edition
  Sony WF C510 TWS With Up to 22 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India

Sony WF-C510 TWS With Up to 22 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India

Sony WF-C510 earbuds are IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance.

Updated: 8 November 2024 17:58 IST
Sony WF-C510 TWS With Up to 22 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony WF-C510 feature 6mm driver and a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz

Highlights
  • Sony WF-C510 have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • The earbuds support Ambient Sound Mode
  • Sony WF-C510 have an IPX4 water resistance rating
Sony WF-C510 truly wireless earbuds were launched in India on Friday. The latest earbuds from Sony arrive in four distinct colour options and are IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance. They are advertised to deliver up to 22 hours of total battery life on a single charge and a quick charge of five minutes is said to give one hour playback. The Sony WF-C510 provide an Ambient Sound Mode that lets users remain connected to the world around them without interrupting their music experience. They can be paired with both Android and iOS smartphones through the Sony Headphones Connect app.

Sony WF-C510 Price in India

The new Sony WF-C510 earbuds are priced at Rs. 4,990 in India. They are offered in Black, Blue, White and Yellow colour options. They are currently up for purchase across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), the ShopatSC portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India.

Sony WF-C510 Specifications

The Sony WF-C510 feature 6mm driver and a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz. The earbuds have Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and support the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. They are compatible with Sony's Multipoint Connection that lets users connect the earbuds to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. They pack DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) for an enhanced audio experience.

They offer an Ambient Sound Mode which allows the wearer to hear the surrounding sound while listening to music. There's also a Voice Focus feature that is claimed to capture human voices while suppressing noise. Users can personalise the sound settings via the Sony Headphones Connect app. The Sony WF-C510 offer Fast Pair and Swift Pair functionalities for quick pairing.

The Sony WF-C510 earbuds have an in-ear design and have an IPX4 water resistance rating to handle splashes and sweat. With the Quick Access feature, users can operate Spotify Tap with a few simple taps. Additionally, wearers can use either the left or right earbud independently after removing it from the charging case.

Sony says the WF-C510 earbuds can provide up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge, and up to 22 hours of playtime with the cylindrical charging case. The earbuds also support fast charging and are said to deliver up to one hour of listening time with just five minutes of charging.

 

Nithya P Nair
Sony WF-C510 TWS With Up to 22 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched in India
