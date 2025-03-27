Technology News
English Edition

New Study Challenges Claims of Vast Underground Water on Mars

New findings suggest Mars’ underground water reserves may be far less extensive than earlier research indicated.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 March 2025 22:15 IST
New Study Challenges Claims of Vast Underground Water on Mars

Photo Credit: Pixabay/AdisResic

An artistic depiction of Mars as a barren, desolate landscape, showcasing its dry, arid surface

Highlights
  • Seismic data analysis casts doubt on Mars’ subsurface water storage
  • Research suggests Martian crust may contain less water
  • Scientists call for future missions to resolve the debate
Advertisement

Evidence suggests that Mars was once rich in water, with ancient river valleys, flood channels, and minerals that form in the presence of liquid water pointing to a wetter past. How the planet transitioned into its current arid state remains a subject of scientific debate. Recent research has put forward the idea that vast amounts of water may still be stored beneath the surface, but a counterargument has now been presented, questioning the validity of that conclusion. The findings highlight the complexity of Mars' water history, with different interpretations emerging based on seismic data.

Alternative Explanations for Subsurface Water

According to a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), Bruce Jakosky, Senior Research Scientist at the University of Colorado Boulder and former Principal Investigator of NASA's MAVEN mission, has reportedly raised concerns about a previous theory suggesting that Mars' mid-crust is saturated with water. The earlier research which was led by Vaughan Wright of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California San Diego, analysed data from NASA's InSight mission and concluded that fractured igneous rock deep beneath Mars' surface could contain significant water reserves.

Jakosky, however, suggests that the seismic data used in the study could be interpreted differently. He argues that the pore spaces in the Martian crust may not necessarily be filled with liquid water, as previously proposed. In a statement to PNAS, he noted that while detecting water or ice in the crust is expected, accurately determining its abundance remains a challenge.

Disputing the Extent of Water Storage

In Wright's study, it was estimated that the Martian crust could hold between 1 to 2 kilometres of water if spread evenly across the planet. This estimate was based on the assumption that the majority of pore spaces in the mid-crust were filled with liquid water. Jakosky's reanalysis suggests that these spaces could instead contain solid ice or remain empty, significantly altering the potential water volume. His findings point that the range could extend from zero to 2 kilometres, widening the uncertainty.

Future Exploration Needed

While the data does not rule out the presence of liquid water, it also does not confirm it, making future missions critical in resolving the question. According to Jakosky, more precise spacecraft measurements will be necessary to determine the true water content of Mars' crust. Until then, the debate over Mars' lost water remains unresolved.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mars water, Martian crust, NASA InSight, space exploration, planetary science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Asgard Archaea May Hold the Key to the Origins of Eukaryotic Life, New Study Suggests
Oppo Find X8s, Find X8+ Specifications Leaked; Said to Arrive With Dimensity 9400+ Chip

Related Stories

New Study Challenges Claims of Vast Underground Water on Mars
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch SRH vs LSG IPL Match Online?
  2. Apple iPhone 16e Review: When You Just Need an iPhone
  3. Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro Launched With Snapdragon Chipsets
  4. Airtel Launches IPTV Services With Bundled OTT Apps in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Leaked Renders Suggest Three Titanium Colourways
  6. Infinix Note 50X 5G With Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC Launched in India
  7. iQOO Z10 Charging Speed Revealed; India Pricing Tipped
  8. Motorola Edge 60 Pro May Reportedly Come With a Mystery New Button
  9. Motorola Razr 60 Spotted Online; Design, Key Specifications Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Study Finds grey Seals Can Track Blood Oxygen to Prevent Drowning
  2. Robinhood OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Nithiin’s Heist Comedy
  3. Ring Ring Ring Now Streaming: Where to Watch Praveen Raj’s Tamil Comedy-Drama Online
  4. Den of Thieves 2: Pantera OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Japan’s Universal Memory Breakthrough Reduces Energy, Boosts Speed
  6. China’s ‘Kill Mesh’ Threatens US Satellites, Space Force Warns
  7. New Study Challenges Claims of Vast Underground Water on Mars
  8. Asgard Archaea May Hold the Key to the Origins of Eukaryotic Life, New Study Suggests
  9. SpaceX Sets Falcon 9 Reuse Record with NROL-57 Launch from Vandenberg
  10. Tomb Raider Developer Crystal Dynamics Announces Layoffs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »