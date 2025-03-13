Technology News
English Edition

X-37B Space Plane Returns After 434-Day Mission, Advancing Space Tech

The X-37B space plane lands after 434 days in orbit, completing classified experiments and tech advancements.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 March 2025 22:16 IST
X-37B Space Plane Returns After 434-Day Mission, Advancing Space Tech

Photo Credit: U.S. Space Force

X-37B Space Plane Returns After 434-Day Mission, Advancing Space Tech

Highlights
  • X-37B returns after a 434-day classified mission in space
  • The mission tested reusable space technology and aerobraking
  • The space plane landed at Vandenberg Space Force Base
Advertisement

A classified mission conducted by the U.S. military's X-37B space plane concluded after 434 days in orbit, with the autonomous vehicle returning to Earth on March 7, 2025. The spacecraft, which had launched on December 29, 2023, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, was involved in various undisclosed experiments. Details regarding the objectives and findings remain classified, though the U.S. Space Force has highlighted advancements in reusable spacecraft technology and aerobraking maneuvers.

Mission 7 and Its Objectives

According to an official statement from the U.S. Space Force, Mission 7 focused on testing new orbital maneuvering capabilities and conducting experiments related to space radiation exposure and space domain awareness technology. Specifics regarding the nature of these experiments have not been disclosed. General Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, stated that the mission demonstrated flexibility in achieving test and experimentation goals across different orbital regimes.

Breakthrough in Aerobraking Techniques

As per reports, a key highlight of the mission was the execution of multiple aerobraking maneuvers. This process, which involves utilising atmospheric drag to alter altitude, allows for energy-efficient orbital adjustments. Traditional satellites rely on thrusters for such changes, whereas the X-37B demonstrated a method that reduces fuel consumption by adjusting its nose angle to increase atmospheric resistance, gradually lowering its altitude over several orbital passes.

Advancing Reusable Spacecraft Technology

Developed by Boeing, the X-37B was initially a NASA project before being transferred to the U.S. military in 2004. The program aims to refine the technology for reusable space vehicles capable of extended missions. Previous missions have varied in duration, with the longest lasting 909 days between May 2020 and November 2022. The spacecraft is designed to launch vertically and land conventionally, akin to an aircraft, enhancing cost efficiency and operational flexibility.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: X-37B, Space Plane, Space Force, Reusable Spacecraft, Space Tech, Vandenberg, Space Mission, Aerospace
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
MAPP Rover Stranded as Athena Lander Tips Over During Lunar Mission
Asus TUF Gaming F16 With Intel Core 5 210H Processor, 16-Inch Display Launched in India

Related Stories

X-37B Space Plane Returns After 434-Day Mission, Advancing Space Tech
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Teased; Design Renders Leaked
  2. Gemini Live May Soon Be Able to Understand Two Different Languages
  3. Oppo Find X8s Key Specifications Tipped Online; May Get Periscope Camera
  4. Xiaomi Devices in India Will Now Come Pre-Installed With Indus Appstore
  5. iPhone 17 Pro Models Could Get Liquid Cooling for Better Heat Management
  6. Samsung Galaxy F16 5G Price in India Revealed: Offers, Availability
  7. iPhone 17 Air's Thickness With Camera Bump Suggested in New Leak
  8. OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Key Features Tipped; Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  9. Samsung's Older Galaxy S Series Phones Get One UI 7 Beta
  10. Ripple Gets DFSA Approval to Offer Regulated Crypto Services in UAE
#Latest Stories
  1. X-37B Space Plane Returns After 434-Day Mission, Advancing Space Tech
  2. MAPP Rover Stranded as Athena Lander Tips Over During Lunar Mission
  3. ISRO Expands with Two Launchpads, Chandrayaan-4 to Launch in 2028 with Lunar Sample Return Mission
  4. Scientists Unlock Quantum Control of Atomic Collisions at Warmer Temperatures
  5. 3D Mapping Reveals 52-Foot Megaripples from Chicxulub Asteroid in Louisiana
  6. Infinix Note 50X 5G Said to Feature MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 Ultimate Chipset
  7. Asus Manufacturing Xbox-Branded Handheld That Combines Windows and Xbox Experiences: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Receiving One UI 7 Beta in India
  9. Ripple Secures DFSA Licence to Offer Crypto Services to UAE Businesses, Financial Institutions
  10. SpaceX’s Starlink to Reportedly Secure Faster Regulatory Approvals in India After Deals With Airtel, Jio
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »