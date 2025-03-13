X-37B Space Plane Returns After 434-Day Mission, Advancing Space Tech

A classified mission conducted by the U.S. military's X-37B space plane concluded after 434 days in orbit, with the autonomous vehicle returning to Earth on March 7, 2025. The spacecraft, which had launched on December 29, 2023, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, was involved in various undisclosed experiments. Details regarding the objectives and findings remain classified, though the U.S. Space Force has highlighted advancements in reusable spacecraft technology and aerobraking maneuvers.

Mission 7 and Its Objectives

According to an official statement from the U.S. Space Force, Mission 7 focused on testing new orbital maneuvering capabilities and conducting experiments related to space radiation exposure and space domain awareness technology. Specifics regarding the nature of these experiments have not been disclosed. General Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, stated that the mission demonstrated flexibility in achieving test and experimentation goals across different orbital regimes.

Breakthrough in Aerobraking Techniques

As per reports, a key highlight of the mission was the execution of multiple aerobraking maneuvers. This process, which involves utilising atmospheric drag to alter altitude, allows for energy-efficient orbital adjustments. Traditional satellites rely on thrusters for such changes, whereas the X-37B demonstrated a method that reduces fuel consumption by adjusting its nose angle to increase atmospheric resistance, gradually lowering its altitude over several orbital passes.

Advancing Reusable Spacecraft Technology

Developed by Boeing, the X-37B was initially a NASA project before being transferred to the U.S. military in 2004. The program aims to refine the technology for reusable space vehicles capable of extended missions. Previous missions have varied in duration, with the longest lasting 909 days between May 2020 and November 2022. The spacecraft is designed to launch vertically and land conventionally, akin to an aircraft, enhancing cost efficiency and operational flexibility.