US Space Force Shares First X-37B Space Plane Image, Revealing Mission Insights

A rare image of the X-37B space plane in orbit has been released, shedding light on its ongoing mission and capabilities.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 February 2025 15:00 IST
Photo Credit: US Space Force

The X-37B released its first Earth photo ahead of its seventh mission, launched on December 28, 2023.

Highlights
  • US Space Force releases first-ever X-37B space plane image in orbit
  • X-37B mission includes new orbital operations and aerobraking
  • The spaceplane has been in orbit for over a year on its seventh mission
The United States Space Force has unveiled a never-before-seen image of its X-37B space plane in orbit. The photograph, released on February 20, was captured by an onboard camera as the vehicle conducted experiments above the African continent. Visible in the image are one of the space plane's solar panels on the left side and what appears to be its open payload bay at the top. The X-37B, launched on December 28, 2023, aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, has remained in orbit for over a year. This marks the first time an official photograph of the vehicle in orbit has been shared with the public, offering insight into the spacecraft's operational altitude and ongoing mission.

Details of the Mission and Orbital Operations

According to a statement from the U.S. Space Force, the X-37B is currently operating in an orbit significantly higher than previous missions, indicating a shift from low Earth orbit to more distant operational zones. The Falcon Heavy's capability to launch payloads into geosynchronous orbit—approximately 35,000 km above Earth—suggests an extended range of testing and experimentation. The statement also outlined the objectives of the mission, which include evaluating new space domain awareness technologies, testing radiation effects on materials for NASA, and operating the spaceplane in new orbital environments.

Aerobraking Maneuvers and Technological Tests

The X-37B's seventh mission has included first-of-its-kind aerobraking maneuvers, designed to utilise atmospheric drag to alter its orbit with minimal fuel consumption. As per Space Force reports, these maneuvers were executed to assess the feasibility of controlled re-entry strategies. Boeing, the manufacturer of the X-37B, has previously highlighted the spaceplane's role as a platform for testing reusable space vehicle technologies. Past missions have involved trials related to solar power beaming, autonomous flight, and thermal protection systems.

Secrecy and Future Operations

While specific details regarding the X-37B's payload and experiments remain classified, its extended orbital duration—surpassing a year—mirrors its previous mission, which lasted a record 908 days. The Space Force has not disclosed when the current mission is expected to conclude. Reports have also indicated that China has been testing its own reusable space plane, which launched on its third mission just weeks before the X-37B's latest deployment. The competition in space-based military and research technology continues to evolve, with nations increasingly investing in long-duration experimental missions.

Further reading: X-37B, US Space Force, SpaceX, Space Plane, Falcon Heavy, Orbital Mission, Aerospace, Space Technology, NASA
