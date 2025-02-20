SpaceX Falcon 9 Lands Near The Bahamas for First Time After Starlink Launch

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink satellites was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on February 18 at 6:22 p.m. EST. The mission marked a significant milestone for SpaceX as the rocket's first stage successfully landed on the droneship Just Read the Instructions, positioned off the coast of The Bahamas. The landing, a first for the region, follows a recent agreement between SpaceX and The Bahamas, which expands the company's operational scope for new orbital trajectories.

New Agreement with The Bahamas

According to a statement released by SpaceX on February 7 via X, the collaboration with The Bahamas will enable Falcon 9 to access new orbital paths. Traditionally, the company has stationed its droneships in the open ocean, but this shift signifies a broader strategy aimed at optimising launch and recovery operations. The move is expected to improve efficiency and provide additional launch options.

Deputy Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Isaac Chester Cooper, highlighted the significance of the event during SpaceX's live stream, stating that the first international landing in Exuma Sound represented a major step forward for the country. He emphasised that the development positions The Bahamas within the aerospace industry and offers opportunities for growth in the sector.

Falcon 9's Reusability Milestone

As reported by Space.com, the booster used for this mission, identified as B1080, has now completed its 16th flight. Out of its previous 15 missions, nine have been Starlink-related. The ability to reuse boosters multiple times is a key element of SpaceX's cost-reduction strategy, contributing to the company's high launch frequency.