Technology News
English Edition

China Unveils ‘Darwin Monkey’, World’s Largest Neuromorphic Supercomputer

China’s ‘Darwin Monkey’ mimics a macaque brain with 2 billion neurones, aiding neuroscience and AGI.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 August 2025 23:20 IST
China Unveils ‘Darwin Monkey’, World’s Largest Neuromorphic Supercomputer

Photo Credit: Zhejiang University (ZJU)

Darwin Monkey simulates a macaque brain with 2 billion neurons and 100 billion synapses

Highlights
  • China unveils Darwin Monkey, the largest neuromorphic supercomputer yet
  • Darwin Monkey mimics macaque brain with 2B neurons and 100B synapses
  • The system consumes just 2,000 watts despite its massive brain-scale
Advertisement

Researchers in China have introduced the world's largest computer chip, and you've probably never heard of it. Dubbed “Darwin Monkey” or “Wukong”, the system is modelled on the neural structure of the macaque brain and consists of more than 2 billion artificial neurones and over 100 billion synapses. Scientists say the machine could provide a critical platform for efforts to build what's known as artificial general intelligence (AGI) — an aspirational level of machine smarts which, like human intelligence, would be general in the sense that it could apply to a variety of tasks.

China's Darwin Monkey Supercomputer Mimics Brain Signals While Using Minimal Power

According to a report, the system architecture is built on spiking neural networks that closely mimic the way neurones are communicating in biological brains. And rather than handling continuous binary states, SNNs communicate bursts of electrical activity—spikes—which are fired only when sufficient input has been accepted. This architecture enables data to be processed in parallel and savings in energy. Its developers claim it draws just 2,000W from the wall, and that it is hanging off 960 Darwin III neuromorphic chips - each with millions of spiking neurones.

The feat follows other neuromorphic investments in China, such as the launch of the 2020 release Darwin Mouse, which simulated the brain of a rodent using 120mn artificial neuones. Darwin Monkey, developed by Zhejiang University and Zhejiang Lab and financed by the Alibaba Group, shows a level of proficiency in logical thinking, mathematical problem solving, and content creation. Early applications also include simulating the brains of zebrafish and mice, which researchers believe will accelerate progress in cognitive science and AI.

The system also arrives in a field still in its infancy. Intel's Hala Point previously held the record with 1.15 billion artificial neurones, though comparisons remain difficult given the differences in neuromorphic architectures. While conventional supercomputers rely on vast processing cores, neuromorphic machines physically emulate the brain's structure, offering an alternative path to building intelligence.

Darwin Monkey of China, as a technically creative, process-improved system, probably can lead to a way to eliminate the divide between AI and AGI. It's re-envisioning machine abilities to be an extraordinary tool for brain science.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Darwin Monkey, neuromorphic computing, spiking neural networks
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Lenovo Tipped to Launch Concept Laptop With Rotating Display, Legion Go 2, More at IFA Berlin Next Week
Bitcoin Dips Below $112,000 Amid Renewed Pressure, Ethereum Hovers Near $4,450
China Unveils ‘Darwin Monkey’, World’s Largest Neuromorphic Supercomputer
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 15T India Launch Date Revealed; Colourways, Key Features Confirmed
  2. Samsung Galaxy Book 5 With S Pen Support Launched in India at This Price
  3. Honor MagicBook Art 14 (2025), MagicPad 3 Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Poco F7 5G Long-Term Review: A Gamer's Delight
  5. China Unveils 'Darwin Monkey', World's Largest Neuromorphic Supercomputer
  6. James Webb Spots Planet-Building Dust in the Butterfly Nebula
  7. Jio Announces JioFrames, an AI-Powered Competitor to Ray-Ban Meta Glasses
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s Orion Control Room Prepares for Artemis II Lunar Mission
  2. James Webb Space Telescope Spots Planet-Building Dust in the Butterfly Nebula
  3. China Unveils ‘Darwin Monkey’, World’s Largest Neuromorphic Supercomputer
  4. Bitcoin Dips Below $112,000 Amid Renewed Pressure, Ethereum Hovers Near $4,450
  5. Google Pixel 10's Take a Message Feature Rolls Out to Older Pixel Phones
  6. Lenovo Tipped to Launch Concept Laptop With Rotating Display, Legion Go 2, More at IFA Berlin Next Week
  7. Grok Code Fast 1 With Agentic Coding Capabilities Released; Users Get One Week of Free Access
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series Price, Specifications Listed on Retail Websites Ahead of Debut: Report
  9. Tecno Pova Slim 5G India Launch Date Announced, Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  10. eSIM Mobile Fraud: I4C Warns Users of eSIM Scams, Shares Tips to Stay Safe
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »