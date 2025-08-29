Researchers in China have introduced the world's largest computer chip, and you've probably never heard of it. Dubbed “Darwin Monkey” or “Wukong”, the system is modelled on the neural structure of the macaque brain and consists of more than 2 billion artificial neurones and over 100 billion synapses. Scientists say the machine could provide a critical platform for efforts to build what's known as artificial general intelligence (AGI) — an aspirational level of machine smarts which, like human intelligence, would be general in the sense that it could apply to a variety of tasks.

China's Darwin Monkey Supercomputer Mimics Brain Signals While Using Minimal Power

According to a report, the system architecture is built on spiking neural networks that closely mimic the way neurones are communicating in biological brains. And rather than handling continuous binary states, SNNs communicate bursts of electrical activity—spikes—which are fired only when sufficient input has been accepted. This architecture enables data to be processed in parallel and savings in energy. Its developers claim it draws just 2,000W from the wall, and that it is hanging off 960 Darwin III neuromorphic chips - each with millions of spiking neurones.

The feat follows other neuromorphic investments in China, such as the launch of the 2020 release Darwin Mouse, which simulated the brain of a rodent using 120mn artificial neuones. Darwin Monkey, developed by Zhejiang University and Zhejiang Lab and financed by the Alibaba Group, shows a level of proficiency in logical thinking, mathematical problem solving, and content creation. Early applications also include simulating the brains of zebrafish and mice, which researchers believe will accelerate progress in cognitive science and AI.

The system also arrives in a field still in its infancy. Intel's Hala Point previously held the record with 1.15 billion artificial neurones, though comparisons remain difficult given the differences in neuromorphic architectures. While conventional supercomputers rely on vast processing cores, neuromorphic machines physically emulate the brain's structure, offering an alternative path to building intelligence.

Darwin Monkey of China, as a technically creative, process-improved system, probably can lead to a way to eliminate the divide between AI and AGI. It's re-envisioning machine abilities to be an extraordinary tool for brain science.