Lenovo appears to be preparing for new product announcements at IFA (Internationale FunkAusstellung) Berlin tech show next month, but early leaks have already offered a glimpse of what's in store. The company is said to be exploring rotating display technology, and a well-known tipster has revealed Lenovo's latest concept laptop with a screen that flips between landscape and portrait modes. Lenovo is also tipped to show off the Legion Go 2 gaming handheld, two new tablets and three new Motorola smartphones at the tradeshow.

Tipster Evan Blass shared details on X about Lenovo's concept laptop, allegedly named “Project Pivo". It is said to be showcased at the IFA tradeshow, which will take place from September 5 to September 9 in Berlin. The post includes an image showing a traditional display that physically rotates between horizontal and vertical orientations. The design supports two key modes — portrait, for added vertical screen space which could be useful for reading or coding, and landscape, for standard laptop usage.

Lenovo has a habit of showing off concept devices at trade shows, some of which are precursors to shipping products -- a la the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 w/ rollable display -- while others will never see the light of day.



At next week's IFA/Innovation Week, that concept will be a… pic.twitter.com/PMIJdowgHG — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 28, 2025

While it's uncertain if Lenovo will bring this device to market, the brand may use IFA to assess consumer response before deciding on a commercial release. Lenovo often showcases concept devices at trade shows, and a few of them have eventually evolved into commercial products, like the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 with a rollable display.

Lenovo Legion Go 2 Could Launch Soon

The tipster further claimed that Lenovo will showcase the Lenovo Legion Go 2 gaming handheld device with Steam OS at the IFA event. A prototype for the second-generation Legion Go was shown at CES 2025 and the handheld is reportedly planned for launch alongside new IdeaPad Plus and Yoga Tab tablets at IFA Berlin next week.

Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola will reportedly debut the Moto G06, Moto G06 Power smartphones during the launch event, as well. The Moto Edge 60 Neo is also said to be planned for launch as the third entrant in Motorola's Edge 60 Neo lineup.