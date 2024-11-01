China’s New Astronaut Group Begins Lunar Mission Training in Beijing

China's fourth generation of astronauts, recently selected, began their extensive training programme in Beijing this August, as confirmed by Lin Xiqiang, the China Manned Space Agency's Deputy Director. Among the 10 new recruits are two astronauts from Hong Kong and Macao, adding regional diversity to the group.

Structured Training for Manned Lunar Exploration

The training process for these astronauts is thorough, involving physical training sessions, lectures on manned spaceflight, and cultural activities designed to help them transition smoothly into their roles. This preparation aims to foster team integration and resilience among the trainees. In addition, the astronauts will undergo more than 200 training programmes across eight distinct categories, covering critical lunar surface operations required for China's ambitious manned lunar exploration plans.

Targeted Training for Hong Kong and Macao Representatives

As per a report by China Daily, the astronaut cohort includes representatives from Hong Kong and Macao. Since joining the Astronaut Center of China on August 8, these two recruits have participated in specialised sessions on topics such as the history of China's space programme and language training in Mandarin. Lin noted that both have shown high levels of enthusiasm and are integrating well with the team.

Unique Selection Process for Fourth-Generation Astronauts

The recent astronaut selection process, initiated in October 2022, finalised in June this year with a diverse group of 10 astronauts: eight are spacecraft pilots, while two are science payload specialists, chosen specifically from Hong Kong and Macao. According to Chief Trainer Huang Weifen, this group includes pilots from the PLA Ground Force and Navy, marking a departure from earlier selection criteria, which had previously focused solely on Air Force aviators.