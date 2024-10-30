BioWare is all set to launch Dragon Age: The Veilguard on October 31 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Ahead of its release, the game's character design, that favour a slightly cartoonish style, have proven to be divisive among fans. BioWare has now commented on the planned visual style of the next Mass Effect game currently in development at the studio. Contrary to Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the sci-fi RPG will follow a more “photorealistic” and mature visual style and tone.

Mass Effect 5 Art Style Will be 'Mature'

The update on the art style of the next Mass Effect title comes from project director and executive producer Michael Gamble. In his comments made on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday, Gamble said the approach to making the next Mass Effect was different from Dragon Age.

“Lots of people asking me about Mass Effect now that Veilguard reviews are out, and Oct 31 is close,” Gamble said. “Both are from the studio, but Mass Effect is Mass Effect. How you bring a Sci Fi RPG to life is different than other genres or IPs...and has to have different kinds of love,” he added.

In a reply to the post, Gamble confirmed that the in-development Mass Effect game will feature a more realistic and grounded visual style and themes.

“Regarding tone questions: Mass Effect will maintain the mature tone of the original Trilogy. This is all I'm gonna say for now,” he said.

Gamble, who is leading the team working on the next Mass Effect game, also addressed comments about characters in Dragon Age: The Veilguard evoking a Pixar aesthetic. The RPG's art style for its characters is a departure from the previous Dragon Age titles, that featured a grittier visual style. Gamble said that the next Mass Effect game will not abandon realism. “I'm not sure I agree with the Pixar thing, but Mass Effect is photorealistic and will be as long as i'm running it,” he said.

The next chapter in the Mass Effect franchise was revealed with a teaser trailer at The Game Awards 2020. Mass Effect 5 does not yet have an official title or a release date. The last game in the series was Mass Effect: Andromeda, released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2017.