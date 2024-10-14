Technology News
English Edition

NASA Hubble Space Telescope Captures a Spiral Galaxy With Multiple Starburst Regions

Hubble's recent image showcases the spiral galaxy NGC 5248, revealing vibrant starburst regions that excite astronomers.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 October 2024 18:00 IST
NASA Hubble Space Telescope Captures a Spiral Galaxy With Multiple Starburst Regions

Photo Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, F. Belfiore, J. Lee and the PHANGS-HST Team

Hubble captured a stunning image of the spiral galaxy NGC 5248, also known as Caldwell 45.

Highlights
  • Hubble captures starburst regions in spiral galaxy NGC 5248
  • NGC 5248 is 42 million light-years away in the constellation Boötes
  • The galaxy features prominent spiral arms and two active nuclear rings
Advertisement

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking image of the spiral galaxy NGC 5248, located approximately 42 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Boötes. Also referred to as Caldwell 45, NGC 5248 is renowned for its striking spiral structure and vibrant starburst regions, making it a favourite among astronomers.

Hubble Space Telescope Captures Spiral Galaxy

In the image, NGC 5248 showcases its two prominent spiral arms that extend outward from a bright central region, almost reaching the corners of the frame. Dark reddish dust lanes weave through these arms, blocking some light and highlighting the galaxy's intricate structure. The glowing points of bright pink scattered throughout indicate regions where new stars are actively forming, giving the galaxy a dynamic appearance.

This galaxy is classified as a ‘grand design' spiral, characterised by its well-defined arms and a subtle bar structure at its core, which is not fully visible in the Hubble portrait. These features play a crucial role in the galaxy's evolution, influencing how matter moves through it over time. The dynamic flows of gas from the galaxy's outer regions feed into the central star-forming areas, and potentially towards its central black hole, facilitating the formation of an active galactic nucleus.

NGC 5248 is particularly noteworthy for its numerous bright starburst regions, which are scattered across its disk and dominated by a population of young stars. Among these are two active, ring-shaped starburst regions encircling the nucleus, packed with young star clusters. The presence of a second nuclear ring within the first is indicative of the intense flows of matter and energy at work within this galaxy.

Due to its proximity and the visibility of its starburst regions, NGC 5248 serves as an excellent target for both professional and amateur astronomers. The Hubble Space Telescope continues to provide invaluable insights into the structure and evolution of galaxies like NGC 5248, further enhancing our understanding of the cosmos.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: spiral galaxy, Astronomy, NASA, Hubble Space Telescope, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
El Nino Drives Record Global Temperatures in 2023, Studies Reveal
Honor Magic 7 Series Launch Date Set for October 30; MagicOS 9.0 to Be Announced on October 23

Related Stories

NASA Hubble Space Telescope Captures a Spiral Galaxy With Multiple Starburst Regions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9 Pro Pre-Orders to Start in India on October 17: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy Ring Pre-Reservations Open in India: Offers, Availability
  3. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Similar Design to iPhone 7 Plus
  4. This Is Probably the Most Affordable 85-Inch Google TV in India: See Price
  5. Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G Allegedly Spotted on FCC Certification Site
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition May Get Less Visible Display Crease
  7. Powerful Solar Storm Might Have Caused Auroras and Potential Disruptions
  8. iQOO 13 Could Get an RGB Light Strip Around Rear Camera Module
  9. Europa Clipper Launch Today: How to Watch it Online, Details, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Google’s 67-Qubit Sycamore Quantum Computer Could Beat Top Supercomputers: Study
  2. Cancer Treatment in Mice With Radioactive Beam Could Open Up a High-Precision Technique to Treat Humans
  3. Powerful Solar Storm Might Have Caused Widespread Auroras and Potential Disruptions, NOAA Says
  4. Oppo Pad 3 Pro Launch Date Set for October 24; Design, Chipset, More Revealed
  5. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Similar Design to iPhone 7 Plus
  6. TSMC Plans More Chip Plants in Europe, Taiwan Official Says
  7. NASA Hubble Space Telescope Captures a Spiral Galaxy With Multiple Starburst Regions
  8. Binance Executive Denied Bail in Nigeria Money Laundering Case
  9. Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G Allegedly Spotted on FCC Certification Site With Key Specifications
  10. ⁤Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »