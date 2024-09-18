Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA James Webb Space Telescope Challenges Assumptions Made by Standard Cosmological Model

NASA James Webb Space Telescope Challenges Assumptions Made by Standard Cosmological Model

The James Webb Space Telescope has raised intriguing questions about the universe, potentially challenging existing cosmological models.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 September 2024 15:00 IST
NASA James Webb Space Telescope Challenges Assumptions Made by Standard Cosmological Model

Photo Credit: X-ray: NASA/CXC/SAO

Researchers are examining measurements from TRGB and JAGB stars, yielding mixed results.

Highlights
  • James Webb Telescope sparks debate over current cosmological theories
  • Recent discoveries may suggest the need for new physics
  • Cosmology could be on the brink of a major shift
Advertisement

Cosmology stands at a potential turning point, with the NASA James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) poised to address longstanding issues in the field. For years, the standard cosmological model has been the gold standard, explaining the universe's composition as 68 percent dark energy, 27 percent dark matter, and 5 percent ordinary matter. This model has provided accurate predictions about cosmic structures and the distribution of matter, but recent observations are challenging its assumptions.

The Hubble Tension

A significant issue is the “Hubble tension,” which arises from differing measurements of the universe's expansion rate, according to an article published by The Conversation. Observations using Cepheid variables suggest a rate of 73 km/s/Megaparsec, while theoretical predictions propose 67.4 km/s/Megaparsec. This 8 percent discrepancy has led to debates about whether current measurements are biased or if the cosmological model needs revising. Despite the JWST's advanced capabilities, it has yet to definitively resolve this tension.

Researchers are now considering measurements from other types of stars, such as Tip of the Red Giant Branch (TRGB) and J-region Asymptotic Giant Branch (JAGB) stars, which have provided mixed results.

The S8 Tension

Another challenge is the “S8 tension,” which involves the predicted versus observed clumpiness of matter in the universe. The standard model suggests matter should be more clustered than observed, creating about a 10 percent discrepancy. One potential solution involves revising our understanding of dark matter, possibly incorporating fast-moving particles or considering the effects of galactic winds on matter distribution.

Looking Ahead

The JWST has also revealed that early galaxies appear unexpectedly massive, which could either indicate new physics or reflect limitations in current measurement techniques. Future observations, including those from the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) and the Vera Rubin Observatory, will be crucial in addressing these issues.

In summary, while the JWST has yet to provide definitive answers, it is clear that cosmology is at a crossroads. The next few years could either reinforce the existing model or usher in new physics, potentially transforming our understanding of the universe.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cosmology, NASA, James Webb Space Telescope, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung One UI 7 Update Reportedly Being Tested by Subsidiaries Ahead of Beta Release
Mars Gravity Maps Shows Strange Hidden Structures Underneath the Surface

Related Stories

NASA James Webb Space Telescope Challenges Assumptions Made by Standard Cosmological Model
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart BBD 2024 Sale: These Flagship Phones to Be Priced Under Rs. 40,000
  2. Vivo V40e India Launch, Design, Key Features Confirmed: Price Tipped
  3. Samsung Galaxy F05 With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  4. Samsung Reportedly Testing One UI 7 Ahead of Anticipated Beta Release
  5. Amazfit T-Rex 3 Now Available for Pre-Order in India: See Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Review
  7. Google Will Soon Make It Easier to Detect AI-Generated Images
  8. Xiaomi 14T Series Will Offer Circle to Search and These AI Capabilities
  9. Nothing Sets September 24 Launch Date for 'Open' Wireless Headset
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat to Introduce AI-Powered Video Generation Tool for Creators, Improvements to My AI
  2. Snapchat Spectacles Fifth Generation With AR Capabilities, 45-Minutes of Battery Life Unveiled
  3. Amazfit T-Rex 3 With Up to 27 Days Battery Life Now Available for Pre-Order in India: Price, Specifications
  4. NASA James Webb Space Telescope Challenges Assumptions Made by Standard Cosmological Model
  5. Mars Gravity Maps Shows Strange Hidden Structures Underneath the Surface
  6. Elon Musk's Neuralink Gets FDA's 'Breakthrough Device' Tag for Implant Aimed at Restoring Vision
  7. Xiaomi Tri-Fold Smartphone Could Be in Development, Leaked Patent Suggests
  8. Lenovo to Make AI Servers in India, Opens New AI-Centric Lab in Bengaluru
  9. Google Working on Bringing Cross-Platform Chat Encryption 'As Soon as Possible' After iOS 18 Adds RCS Support
  10. Vivo V40e Teased to Launch in India Soon; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »