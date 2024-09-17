Technology News
AI Chatbots Proven to Reduce Belief in Conspiracy Theories by 20%, MIT Research Reveals

AI chatbots have been shown to reduce belief in conspiracy theories by 20%, according to new research from MIT and Cornell University

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 September 2024 11:12 IST
AI Chatbots Proven to Reduce Belief in Conspiracy Theories by 20%, MIT Research Reveals

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ D koi

AI chatbots deliver targeted factual rebuttals to conspiracy theorists, study reveals

Highlights
  • AI chatbots cut belief in conspiracy theories by 20 percent
  • Research was conducted by MIT Sloan and Cornell University experts
  • Chatbots show promise in combating misinformation
The rise of conspiracy theories on the internet has become a major concern, with some theories leading to significant harm and misinformation. A recent study from MIT Sloan School of Management and Cornell University suggests that AI chatbots could be a powerful tool in combating these false beliefs. The study, published in Science, shows that engaging in conversations with large language models (LLMs) like GPT-4 Turbo can reduce belief in conspiracy theories by approximately 20%.

How AI Chatbots Work

Researchers, including Dr Yunhao Zhang from the Psychology of Technology Institute and Thomas Costello of MIT Sloan, tested the effectiveness of AI chatbots by engaging 2,190 participants in text conversations about their favourite conspiracy theories. The AI was programmed to provide persuasive, fact-based counterarguments tailored to each theory. Participants who interacted with the chatbots reported a significant decrease in their belief in these theories, as per the study.

Accuracy and Future Implications

The study also ensured the accuracy of the chatbot's responses by having a professional fact-checker review the claims made. Nearly all (99.2%) of the claims were accurate, showcasing the reliability of the information provided by the AI. The findings suggest that AI chatbots could be utilised on various platforms to challenge misinformation and encourage critical thinking among users.

Next Steps

While the results are promising, further research is needed to explore the long-term effectiveness of chatbots in changing beliefs and addressing different types of misinformation. Researchers like Dr David G. Rand and Dr Gordon Pennycook highlight the potential of integrating AI into social media and other forums to enhance public education and counteract harmful conspiracy theories.

 

unsplash.com/photos/a-computer-chip-with-the-word-gat-printed-on-it-Fc1GBkmV-Dw

 

Comments

Further reading: AI, Chatbots, AI chatbots, artificial
AI Chatbots Proven to Reduce Belief in Conspiracy Theories by 20%, MIT Research Reveals
