Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Scientists Unravel Rose Genetics: How Eastern and Western Species Created Modern Varieties

Scientists Unravel Rose Genetics: How Eastern and Western Species Created Modern Varieties

A groundbreaking study reveals how human selection and hybridisation shaped modern roses, leading to more resilient varieties.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 October 2024 11:28 IST
Scientists Unravel Rose Genetics: How Eastern and Western Species Created Modern Varieties

Photo Credit: BTI

Roses, beloved ornamental plants, have captivated hearts and gardens for centuries.

Highlights
  • Researchers decode rose genetics, revealing their Eastern-Western origins
  • New study shows how modern roses evolved through species fusion.
  • Breeding insights offer stronger, longer-blooming rose varieties.
Advertisement

A study has now given us a glimpse into the genetics of modern roses, revealing how human intervention shaped their development over time. Roses have been cherished for centuries as ornamental plants, but much of their genetic background has remained unclear. Researchers now know how roses from Eastern and Western species combined. This research has provided valuable insights into breeding hardier and more visually striking varieties. It highlights the importance of genetic diversity. This could play a key role in making roses more adaptable to future climate changes.

Roses Across Continents

For many years, roses were grown separately in China and Europe. When Chinese roses made their way to Europe in the 18th century, it changed the course of rose cultivation. While the ‘Old Blush' rose from China has often been credited with this transformation, scientists are now pointing to Rosa odorata as another significant contributor. The fusion of Eastern and Western species laid the foundation for modern roses, known for their repeated blooming and varied forms, as we see in gardens today.

Decoding Rose Genetics for Future Breeding

Led by Professor Zhangjun Fei at the Boyce Thompson Institute, the research team began by studying the genome of a popular modern rose variety called ‘Samantha®'. It has four sets of chromosomes, which made the genetic mapping process quite complex. Due to this information, scientists can now advance the understanding of rose genetics and breeding. The team also sequenced the DNA of 233 other rose varieties, building a comprehensive map that traces the evolution of modern roses.

This work is set to help breeders develop roses that bloom longer, are easier to care for, and resist pests and diseases better. It also underscores the need to maintain genetic diversity to ensure roses can continue to adapt to the changing environment.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Rose genetics, modern roses, rose evolution, flower breeding, hybrid roses, resilient roses, rose DNA, plant genetics
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Health-Focused Gadgets and Wearables
Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test Launches Next Week, PS Plus Members Get Early Access
Scientists Unravel Rose Genetics: How Eastern and Western Species Created Modern Varieties
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X8 Series With Dimensity 9400 Chipset Launched: See Price
  2. YouTube Partners With Flipkart, Myntra to Launch YouTube Shopping in India
  3. Do Patti, Zwigato, and More: OTT Releases This Week Â Â 
  4. MacBook Air M4 to Debut in Early 2025, Mac Studio Update Delayed: Report
  5. Xiaomi 15 Series Launch Date Set for October 29; Design Teased
  6. Oppo Pad 3 Pro With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched
  7. Nvidia, Reliance to Build AI Infrastructure in India, Says Jensen Huang
  8. Apple Confirms New Mac-Related Announcements for Next Week
  9. iPhone SE 4's Mass Production Could Begin as Early as This Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 9 Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get 5,800mAh Battery, 6.78-Inch Display
  2. Oppo Enco X3 With Dynaudio-Backed Drivers, Up to 43 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Scientists Unravel Rose Genetics: How Eastern and Western Species Created Modern Varieties
  4. Norman-Era Hoard of Silver Coins Becomes Britain’s Most Valuable Treasure
  5. MG ZS Electric SUV First Look Revealed: Expected Price, Features, Specifications, and More
  6. YouTube Partners With Flipkart and Myntra to Launch YouTube Shopping in India
  7. Oppo Pad 3 Pro With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched: Specifications, Price
  8. Apple Confirms New Mac Announcements Set to Begin on October 28
  9. Brain Injuries May Raise the Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease, Say Researchers
  10. Boeing's Intelsat 33e Satellite Shatters in Orbit, Leaving 20 Pieces of Debris
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »