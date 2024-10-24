Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Health-Focused Gadgets and Wearables

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale will last till October 29.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 October 2024 17:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (pictured) was launched in July

  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale is live now
  • Customers can also avail of additional bank offers and coupon benefits
  • Card holders from select banks can get instant disocunts
Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale is currently live for all users in India and will last till October 29. The e-commerce site is offering a wide range of products at a discounted rate including electronic items during the sale. Personal gadgets like smartphones, tablets, earphones, and smartwatches from leading brands like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus and more are being offered at significantly lowered prices. Here we have compiled a list of some of the best deals on health-focused gadgets and wearables, including smartwatches and smart rings, that you can grab before the sale ends.

Over and above the discounted prices, customers can get additional benefits like coupon discounts and exchange or bank offers to lower the effective sale price of the product. Debit and credit card holders from ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, BOBCARD, and HDFC Banks can avail of up to Rs. 9,000 additional discount. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card Users can get 5 percent cashback. People using Amazon Pay or ICICI Bank cards can get a 5 percent instant discount as well. Over these benefits, customers can get bumper rewards worth Rs. 10,000. Notably, the sale prices listed below are inclusive of these offers.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra launched at Rs. 59,999 and can be bought during the ongoing sale for as low as Rs. 41,599. Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy Ring, available in nine size options, was listed at launch at Rs. 38,999. During the Amazon sale, it can be purchased at the lowest effective price of Rs. 35,099. More budget smart ring options like the Boat Smart Ring Active are available, which can be bought at Rs. 2,449, inclusive of all offers.

Top Health-Focused Gadget Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale:

Product Name Launch Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Rs. 55,999 Rs. 41,599 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Ring Rs. 38,999 Rs. 35,099 Buy Now
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Rs. 24,900 Rs. 19,490 Buy Now
OnePlus Watch 2 Rs. 19,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Now
Noise Origin Rs. 6,499 Rs. 5,499 Buy Now
Fire-Boltt Snapp Rs. 6,499 Rs. 5,349 Buy Now
Boat Smart Ring Rs. 2,999 Rs. 2,449 Buy Now
Boat Lunar Orb Rs. 1,599 Rs. 1,139 Buy Now
Hammer Conquer Rs. 1,299 Rs. 799 Buy Now
 
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Bright display
  • Dynamic watch faces
  • Rugged design
  • Several strap options
  • One UI works flawlessly
  • Reliable health tracking features
  • Bad
  • Goodbye rotating bezel
  • Shaky GPS
  • ECG and BP features locked to Samsung devices
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus Watch 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Can also record short naps
  • Bad
  • Only comes in one size
  • Limited strap options
  • Watch faces need an overhaul
  • Thick display bezel
Read detailed OnePlus Watch 2 review
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
NoiseFit Origin

NoiseFit Origin

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Premium Appearance
  • Smooth UI
  • Crisp and Bright Display
  • Bad
  • No Auto Brightness Feature
  • No GPS
Read detailed Noise Fit Origin review
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
