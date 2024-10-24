Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 sale is currently live for all users in India and will last till October 29. The e-commerce site is offering a wide range of products at a discounted rate including electronic items during the sale. Personal gadgets like smartphones, tablets, earphones, and smartwatches from leading brands like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus and more are being offered at significantly lowered prices. Here we have compiled a list of some of the best deals on health-focused gadgets and wearables, including smartwatches and smart rings, that you can grab before the sale ends.
Over and above the discounted prices, customers can get additional benefits like coupon discounts and exchange or bank offers to lower the effective sale price of the product. Debit and credit card holders from ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, BOBCARD, and HDFC Banks can avail of up to Rs. 9,000 additional discount. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card Users can get 5 percent cashback. People using Amazon Pay or ICICI Bank cards can get a 5 percent instant discount as well. Over these benefits, customers can get bumper rewards worth Rs. 10,000. Notably, the sale prices listed below are inclusive of these offers.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra launched at Rs. 59,999 and can be bought during the ongoing sale for as low as Rs. 41,599. Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy Ring, available in nine size options, was listed at launch at Rs. 38,999. During the Amazon sale, it can be purchased at the lowest effective price of Rs. 35,099. More budget smart ring options like the Boat Smart Ring Active are available, which can be bought at Rs. 2,449, inclusive of all offers.
Top Health-Focused Gadget Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special 2024 Sale:
|Product Name
|Launch Price
|Effective Sale Price
|Buy Now Link
|Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
|Rs. 55,999
|Rs. 41,599
|Buy Now
|Samsung Galaxy Ring
|Rs. 38,999
|Rs. 35,099
|Buy Now
|Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
|Rs. 24,900
|Rs. 19,490
|Buy Now
|OnePlus Watch 2
|Rs. 19,999
|Rs. 16,999
|Buy Now
|Noise Origin
|Rs. 6,499
|Rs. 5,499
|Buy Now
|Fire-Boltt Snapp
|Rs. 6,499
|Rs. 5,349
|Buy Now
|Boat Smart Ring
|Rs. 2,999
|Rs. 2,449
|Buy Now
|Boat Lunar Orb
|Rs. 1,599
|Rs. 1,139
|Buy Now
|Hammer Conquer
|Rs. 1,299
|Rs. 799
|Buy Now
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement