A Better Metric Might Assess The Habitability of Exoplanets: What You Need to Know

A team of researchers in England has introduced a new three-parameter metric that will effectively assess the habitability of exoplanets.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 October 2025 20:00 IST
A Better Metric Might Assess The Habitability of Exoplanets: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Wikipedia Common

A new three-parameter metric helps assess exoplanet habitability, aiding research on potential life

Highlights
  • A newly better metric might assess the habitability of exoplanets
  • The research has been undertaken by researchers in England
  • They have developed a three-parameter metric for advanced assessment
With over 6,000 exoplanets being discovered, the scientists are looking forward to assessing the habitability of life on these. However, the assessment is not an easy task; rather, it brings complexities due to the scarcity of information about the exoplanets. But this time, the task might become possible due to the introduction of the new metric system, developed by the researchers in England. This metric can assess the presence of life on exoplanets using parameters that are relatively similar to those used for Earth.

Earth and The Habitable Zone

To elaborate on the habitability, the scientist used the term Habitable Zone, which refers to the region around the star, where the global mean surface temperature allows liquid water on its surface. Likewise, the Sun's Goldilocks Zone ranges from 0.95 AU to 1.67 AU. Had Earth been 7.5 million kilometers closer to the sun, its liquid water could have evaporated like Venus's, causing uninhabitability. This happened due to the ever-increasing sun's luminosity. Earth certainly had life in distinct properties like temperature, salinity, pressure, pH, and radiation exposure.

About the Newly Introduced Metrics

According to an exoplanetary climatologist, Hannah L. Woodward from the University of London, although life has been discovered over and below thousands of kilometers on Earth, however, the parameters behind the observance of detecting life on Earth are still unknown. The newly introduced and more complex models involve two frameworks: temperature within microbial and the sufficiency of water.

Takeaway

Applying the multiple frameworks and combinations, the scientists concluded that the use of a single metric was not sufficient to assess the habitability. These new metrics with multiple parameters offer a practical approach to evaluate extroplanet habitability. These General Circulation Models (GCMs) offer a remarkable representation of the observance of habitability on the Earth, and so, the scientists are positive about evaluating the presence of life on exoplanets.

 

habitability of exoplanets, Sun's Goldilocks Zone, radiation
A Better Metric Might Assess The Habitability of Exoplanets: What You Need to Know
