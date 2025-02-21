Technology News
English Edition

AI-Powered Evo-2 Model Generates DNA, Advances Genome Research

Evo-2, a groundbreaking AI model, generates DNA sequences and aids in genome analysis, enhancing genetic research.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 February 2025 18:00 IST
AI-Powered Evo-2 Model Generates DNA, Advances Genome Research

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Shadab_Asg

AI-Powered Evo-2 Model Generates DNA, Advances Genome Research

Highlights
  • AI model Evo-2 generates DNA sequences and analyses genomes
  • Developed using 128,000 genomes, it predicts mutations
  • Evo-2 could revolutionise genome engineering and research
Advertisement

Breakthrough in AI-Driven Genome Design

A new artificial intelligence model has been introduced, marking a significant advancement in biological research. Developed using a dataset of 128,000 genomes covering various life forms, this AI can generate entire chromosomes and small genomes from scratch. Researchers claim it has the potential to interpret non-coding gene variants associated with diseases, making it a powerful tool in genetic research. This development is expected to enhance genome engineering by facilitating a deeper understanding of DNA sequences and their functions.

About the AI model

According to a study published by the Arc Institute, the AI model, named Evo-2, has been developed in collaboration with Stanford University and NVIDIA. The model, which has been made available through web interfaces, provides researchers with the ability to generate and analyse DNA sequences. Patrick Hsu, bioengineer at the Arc Institute and the University of California, Berkeley, stated during a press briefing that Evo-2 is intended to serve as a platform that scientists can modify to suit their research needs.

Trained on a Vast Repository of Genomes

Unlike previous AI models that focused primarily on protein sequences, Evo-2 has been trained on genome data, encompassing both coding and non-coding sequences. This extensive training set includes genomes from humans, animals, plants, bacteria, and archaea, covering 9.3 trillion DNA letters. The complexity of eukaryotic genomes, which contain interspersed coding and non-coding regions, has been incorporated into Evo-2's framework to enhance its ability to predict gene activity.

Performance Evaluation and Capabilities

Anshul Kundaje, computational genomicist at Stanford University, stated to Nature that independent testing would be required to fully assess Evo-2's capabilities. Preliminary results suggest that it performs at a high level when predicting the effects of mutations in genes such as BRCA1, which is linked to breast cancer. The model was also used to analyse the genome of the woolly mammoth, further demonstrating its ability to interpret complex genetic structures.

Generating New DNA Sequences

The AI has been tested in designing new DNA sequences, including CRISPR gene editors, as well as bacterial and viral genomes. Earlier versions of the model produced incomplete genomes, but Evo-2 has shown improvements by generating more biologically plausible sequences. Brian Hie, computational biologist at Stanford University and Arc Institute, mentioned that while progress has been made, further refinements are necessary before these sequences can be fully functional in living cells.

Potential Applications in Genetic Research

Researchers anticipate that Evo-2 will aid in designing regulatory DNA sequences that control gene expression. Experiments are already underway to test its predictions on chromatin accessibility, which influences cell identity in multicellular organisms. Yunha Wang, computational biologist and CEO of Tatta Bio, suggested that Evo-2's ability to learn from bacterial and archaeal genomes could assist in designing novel human proteins.

Future Prospects for AI in Genome Design

Scientists involved in the project aim to push beyond protein design towards comprehensive genome engineering. With ongoing refinements and laboratory validations, Evo-2 may contribute to advancements in synthetic biology and precision medicine. The model's role in understanding genetic regulation and designing functional DNA sequences is expected to grow as more researchers adopt and refine its capabilities.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AI in biology, genome engineering, Evo-2 AI, DNA sequencing, genetic research, CRISPR, synthetic biology
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
WhatsApp Faces EU Tech Rules After Reaching Very Large Platform Status
CID Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
AI-Powered Evo-2 Model Generates DNA, Advances Genome Research
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find N5 Launched; Is the World's Thinnest Book-Style Foldable Phone
  2. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Renders Surfaced Online Hinting at Design
  3. Vivo T4x 5G Said to Feature 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera, More
  4. Bottle Radha OTT Release Date: Guru Somasundaram's Film Streams on Aha Tamil
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Debris Falls Over Europe, Crashes in Poland
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Could Get 'Most Realistic and Reactive Crowd System' in a Game Yet
  3. AI-Powered Evo-2 Model Generates DNA, Advances Genome Research
  4. New Farm Fertilizer Could Remove CO2 from Air, Improve Soil Quality
  5. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Feature iPhone Style Action Button, MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC, More
  6. Sakana AI Announces AI CUDA Engineer That Can Speed Up Model Development and Deployment
  7. YouTube Premium Lite Plan With Limited Ads Said to Launch Soon in Four Countries
  8. Google Pay Reportedly Levies Convenience Fees on Bill Payments via Credit and Debit Cards
  9. Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro Renders Leak Online; Tipped to Come With Harman AudioEFX Tuning
  10. Synthetic Hexagonal Diamond Surpasses Natural Diamonds in Hardness and Stability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »