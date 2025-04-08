Technology News
NASA's Jonny Kim Heads to Space With Russian Crew on Soyuz MS-27

A joint US-Russia mission aboard Soyuz MS-27 adds to the ISS crew for science and maintenance tasks.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 April 2025 21:01 IST
NASA’s Jonny Kim Heads to Space With Russian Crew on Soyuz MS-27

Photo Credit: NASA/Roscosmos

Soyuz MS-27 Launches with NASA’s Jonny Kim, Russian Cosmonauts for ISS Mission

  • Soyuz MS-27 mission begins with US-Russian crew on board
  • Jonny Kim’s first mission aboard Soyuz MS-27 to the ISS
  • ISS crew expands to support science, maintenance, and EVAs
On April 8, 2025, an American-Russian crew launched a combined spaceflight mission early Tuesday. The Soyuz MS-27 was launched from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome. NASA astronaut Dr. Jonny Kim, a former U.S. Navy SEAL and doctor, along with Russian cosmonauts Alexey Zubritsky and Sergey Ryzhikov are the part of the crew. In what will be Kim's maiden voyage, the spacecraft blasted off on a Soyuz 2.1a rocket at 1:47 a.m. EDT and will spend eight months on board the ISS.

Soyuz MS-27 docks after brief orbital journey

According to NASA's official launch briefing, the Soyuz MS-27 capsule is scheduled to finish a two-orbit approach before docking with the ISS's Prichal module at around 5:04 a.m. EDT. The crew will join Commander Alexey Ovchinin's Expedition 72 after a successful docking and hatch opening. Currently, a combination of Japanese, American and Russian astronauts are stationed there.

Expanded crew to support multiple mission objectives

As outlined by Roscosmos and NASA mission updates, the three new arrivals, namely, Ryzhikov, Zubritsky, and Kim, will support various science experiments, maintenance tasks, and visiting vehicle operations. There are many spacewalks that are also planned. Kim had expressed his desire to participate in a spacewalk in an interview with NASA TV before launch. He described the physical and mental challenges as taxing.

Background of the crew and symbolic mission details

According to statements made to collect, Kim, aged 41, credited his diverse career path to opportunity and timing. He becomes the third U.S. Navy SEAL to enter orbit. Ryzhikov, a 50-year-old veteran cosmonaut, begins his third mission, while 32-year-old Zubritsky embarks on his first. The mission's call sign is “Favour,” and the crew's patch honours two key milestones in space history: the 60th anniversary of the first spacewalk and 50 years since the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project.

 

Further reading: Soyuz MS-27, NASA, Jonny Kim, ISS, Russian Cosmonauts, Spaceflight, Roscosmos, Spacewalks

Further reading: Soyuz MS-27, NASA, Jonny Kim, ISS, Russian Cosmonauts, Spaceflight, Roscosmos, Spacewalks
NASA’s Jonny Kim Heads to Space With Russian Crew on Soyuz MS-27
