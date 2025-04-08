Technology News
Tropical Tree in Panama Evolves Shocking Defense, Strikes Rivals with Lightning Bolts

Panama's balsa tree evolved to zap competition with lightning using its unique canopy structure.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 April 2025 21:03 IST
Tropical Tree in Panama Evolves Shocking Defense, Strikes Rivals with Lightning Bolts

Photo Credit: Pixabay/HoangToney

Gora attributes the trees' lightning resistance to their structure

Highlights
  • Panama tree uses lightning to eliminate rivals
  • Balsa trees get struck more than neighboring species
  • Trees’ tissue may attract more lightning
Lightning is commonly considered a sign of disaster in the forest, as lightning kills or damages trees. On the lowlands of Panama, the tonka bean tree (Dipteryx oleifera) might have evolved to capitalize on this natural occurrence. New research suggests that lightning strikes could help the tonka bean tree (Dipteryx oleifera). According to Live Science research, these trees not only survive these electrical interactions unharmed, but the lightning also harms their competitors and the parasitic vines that cling to the tonka bean plants.

The researchers published their findings on March 26 in the journal New Phytologist. Lightning is a major cause of tree mortality in tropical forests, particularly among the largest and oldest trees, which play important roles in carbon storage and biodiversity.

Lightning as a Canopy Weapon

On average, each lightning hit destroyed over 2.4 tons (2 metric tons) of adjacent tree biomass and approximately 80 percent of the lianas (parasitic vines) that plagued the tonka bean canopy. As per Gora's assumption, the key to these trees' lightning resistance comes from their physical structure.

A few studies describe the tree as having strong internal conductivity, letting lightning current flow through without building up damaging heat like a well-insulated wire. Because they tend to grow large — up to 130 feet (40 meters)—and live for centuries, a single tonka bean tree is estimated to be struck at least five times after reaching maturity. Each strike helps to clear out vines and competitors, opening up the canopy to help it thrive.

Ecological Impact and Evolutionary Marvel

Gregory Moore, a horticulturalist from the University of Melbourne who was not involved in the study, thinks the results will apply to other species. "The sort of work could also apply to other tree-dominated plant communities, such as woodlands or low woodlands where trees are widely separated, so it's nothing like a tropical forest," he said, adding that other tall trees are also possible targets of lightning strikes.

More Than Just a Tree

"We have long known that some trees can withstand multiple lightning strikes," Moore said, noting that some tall trees survive Australian bushfires and grow up towering over their neighbors, making them prime targets for lightning strikes. "They are often referred to as stags because the top of the crown has been blown out, but they can survive for centuries after being hit by lightning," he added.

 

Comments

Further reading: Panama rainforest, balsa tree, tropical trees, lightning, evolution, natural defense, rainforest ecology
Gadgets 360 Staff
Tropical Tree in Panama Evolves Shocking Defense, Strikes Rivals with Lightning Bolts
