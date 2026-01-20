New Dark Matter Simulation Could Change How Galaxies Are Thought to Evolve

For nearly a century, scientists have puzzled over the nature of dark matter and its role in shaping galaxies. A new study from Canada's Perimeter Institute introduces a simulation tool to study self-interacting dark matter (SIDM), showing it can dramatically heat and collapse the cores of dark-matter halos. This faster, more accurate code could open a path to understanding dark matter's impact on galaxy evolution.

New Simulation Code Advances Dark Matter Study

In a new Physical Review Letters paper, Perimeter physicists James Gurian and Simon May unveil a simulation code called KISS-SIDM. It bridges a gap between existing methods by modelling “in-between” halo densities where previous approaches failed. According to the team, KISS-SIDM is faster and more accurate than earlier tools, and it can even run on a laptop instead of a supercomputer.

Broader Context and Implications

Dark matter halos are invisible regions around galaxies and serve as a pathway for star formation to occur. In some theories of dark matter, interactions were minimal. In SIDM theory, some rare interactions result in heat moving in a direction away from the matter and result in a phenomenon called “gravothermal collapse.” The process leads to a hot and dense central region of a dark matter halo as a result of migrating energy.

Some theorists propose that such collapsing cores may provide a seeding mechanism for the creation of black holes. This can possibly account for the early manifestation of supermassive black holes. The newly developed code by KISS-SIDM allows theorists a chance to test their theories. This is linked to several other puzzles related to seemingly unusual galaxy observations. This includes their dense cores.