Technology News
English Edition

New Dark Matter Simulation Could Change How Galaxies Are Thought to Evolve

Perimeter Institute researchers developed KISS-SIDM, efficiently simulating self-interacting dark matter, explaining dense galaxy cores and early supermassive black holes.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 January 2026 20:24 IST
New Dark Matter Simulation Could Change How Galaxies Are Thought to Evolve

Photo Credit: NASA

New simulation shows self-interacting dark matter heating, collapsing galaxy cores, reshaping evolution

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • New code simulates self-interacting dark matter more efficiently
  • Dark matter halos can heat up and undergo gravothermal collapse
  • Findings may explain dense galaxy cores and early black holes
Advertisement

For nearly a century, scientists have puzzled over the nature of dark matter and its role in shaping galaxies. A new study from Canada's Perimeter Institute introduces a simulation tool to study self-interacting dark matter (SIDM), showing it can dramatically heat and collapse the cores of dark-matter halos. This faster, more accurate code could open a path to understanding dark matter's impact on galaxy evolution.

New Simulation Code Advances Dark Matter Study

In a new Physical Review Letters paper, Perimeter physicists James Gurian and Simon May unveil a simulation code called KISS-SIDM. It bridges a gap between existing methods by modelling “in-between” halo densities where previous approaches failed. According to the team, KISS-SIDM is faster and more accurate than earlier tools, and it can even run on a laptop instead of a supercomputer.

Broader Context and Implications

Dark matter halos are invisible regions around galaxies and serve as a pathway for star formation to occur. In some theories of dark matter, interactions were minimal. In SIDM theory, some rare interactions result in heat moving in a direction away from the matter and result in a phenomenon called “gravothermal collapse.” The process leads to a hot and dense central region of a dark matter halo as a result of migrating energy.

Some theorists propose that such collapsing cores may provide a seeding mechanism for the creation of black holes. This can possibly account for the early manifestation of supermassive black holes. The newly developed code by KISS-SIDM allows theorists a chance to test their theories. This is linked to several other puzzles related to seemingly unusual galaxy observations. This includes their dense cores.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: dark matter, black holes, KISS-SIDM, potentially, galaxy cores, galaxy evolution, cosmology
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Xiaomi 18 Series to Offer Periscope Telephoto Lens, Wireless Charging Across All Models, Tipster Claims
Eddington Arrives on OTT: What You Need to Know About Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Starrer Thriller

Related Stories

New Dark Matter Simulation Could Change How Galaxies Are Thought to Evolve
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the Realme P4 Power 5G Will Launch in India
  2. Vivo X200T With Zeiss Cameras to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  4. Google Pixel 10a Leak Suggests No Price Hike Over Pixel 9a
  5. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Might Launch in India With These Storage Options
  6. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Leak Reveals Full Specifications Ahead of Launch
  7. OpenAI Offer: ChatGPT Plus Is Now Free for One Month
  8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh
  9. New Dark Matter Simulation Could Change How Galaxies Are Thought to Evolve
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Find Clue to High-Temperature Superconductivity in Quantum Materials
  2. New Dark Matter Simulation Could Change How Galaxies Are Thought to Evolve
  3. SpaceX Adds 29 More Starlink Satellites in Rapid Falcon 9 Launch From Florida
  4. Sony to Cede Control of Bravia TVs to China’s TCL Electronics
  5. Adobe Premiere Integrated With AI-Powered Firefly Platform; New After Effects Features Rolling Out
  6. Samsung Upgrades Bixby With Perplexity-Powered AI Features, Takes Page Out of Apple’s Playbook
  7. Google Reportedly Working On New Live Features and Agentic Mode for Gemini Assistant
  8. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro RAM and Storage Options, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  9. Eddington Arrives on OTT: What You Need to Know About Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Starrer Thriller
  10. Red Magic 11 Air Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite, RedCore R4 Gaming Chip and 7,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »