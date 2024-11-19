Dr Jane Goodall, renowned primatologist and conservationist, has raised the alarm over an accelerating global biodiversity crisis, describing it as the “sixth great extinction.” Speaking during her latest environmental awareness tour in Europe, Dr Goodall emphasised the importance of immediate measures to combat deforestation, restore natural habitats, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

During an interview with BBC, Dr Goodall, now 90, highlighted a pressing need to address habitat destruction. She pointed to deforestation's impact on biodiversity, specifically in Uganda. The report highlights that her foundation, in partnership with technology company Ecosia, has planted nearly two million trees over five years. The project aims to restore vital habitats for approximately 5,000 chimpanzees while mitigating climate change through carbon dioxide absorption by growing forests, the report adds.

Climate Crisis and Closing Windows for Change

This warning coincided with the COP29 summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, where global leaders convened to discuss climate policies. The report further highlights that Dr Goodall stressed the narrowing timeframe to address rising temperatures and biodiversity loss. She linked the destruction of forests to shifting rainfall patterns, which disrupt ecosystems and endanger species. Recalling her research in Tanzania over six decades ago, she noted how predictable rainy seasons had been replaced by erratic weather, leading to ecological imbalances.

“Forests must be protected, and industries harmful to the environment must face stricter regulations,” she told BBC. Dr Goodall also underscored the dangers of industrial farming, which depletes soil health and accelerates biodiversity loss.

Pioneering Research and a Lifelong Mission

Dr Goodall's groundbreaking work on chimpanzees in Tanzania redefined primate research by documenting tool use, social bonds, and territorial conflicts. Reflecting on her career, she recounted a pivotal moment with a chimp named David Greybeard, who displayed trust by squeezing her fingers. These experiences have shaped her advocacy for coexistence with wildlife.

Despite challenges, including early scepticism of her research methods, Dr Goodall remains a steadfast advocate for environmental reform. She urged governments and individuals to adopt tougher legislation to secure a sustainable future, emphasising that humanity's survival depends on immediate action.