Realme GT 7 Pro will make its debut in India on November 26 as the first smartphone to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Ahead of its impending launch, pre-orders of the upcoming smartphone have commenced via select online and offline channels. The Chinese smartphone maker has also announced a list of benefits for prospective buyers, including screen damage insurance, instant discounts, extended warranty, and multiple payment plans.

Realme GT 7 Pro Pre-Booking Offers in India

Realme has detailed the pre-booking offers valid in India on the Realme GT 7 Pro on a dedicated microsite created ahead of the launch. Customers can pre-book the smartphone on Amazon for Rs. 1,000 and for Rs. 2,000 at select offline channels starting today at 12 pm IST. Meanwhile, pre-reservation on the Realme website will begin on the day of the launch; November 26 at 1 pm IST.

Customers will be eligible to receive a discount of Rs. 3,000 on the purchase with bank offers. They can also take advantage of 12 and 24-month no-cost EMI plans. Realme is offering 24 months of warranty and one year of screen damage insurance worth Rs. 6,598 to buyers who pre-book the handset.

In addition to these offers, the company is providing additional benefits for customers who pre-book the smartphone exclusively via its website. It is offering a free upgrade to the Realme VIP Pro+ membership, including benefits such as free shipping, early access, coins redemption and other offline gains. Furthermore, buyers will be eligible to purchase the Realme Buds Air 6, which is usually priced at Rs. 3,299, for just Rs. 2,499.

Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications (Confirmed)

Realme GT 7 Pro is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 30,00,000. For photography, it will sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical and 120x digital zoom, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter.

The handset is claimed to have an IP69 rating against dust and water ingress which helps it withstand depths of up to two metres for 30 minutes. It will be backed by a 5,800mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging.