NASA Plans To Deorbit The ISS By 2030, to Transition to Private Space Stations

The International Space Station (ISS) will be deorbited by NASA by 2030, as the new era of commercial spaceflight is about to begin.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 October 2025 19:16 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

A glimpse of the ISS

  • NASA is set to deorbit ISS by the year 2030
  • ISS will be redirected to a remote region of the Pacific Ocean
  • A new space station will replace ISS
Taking the history of the International Space Station (ISS) into consideration, this is one of the most worthy and outstanding achievements in the history of spaceflight. Launched in 1998, ISS was originally built to undertake a 15-year mission resulting from the cooperation of countries including the United States of America, Europe, Canada, Japan, and Russia. Since November 2000, the ISS has been the ultimate source for over 15 countries to maintain a continuous presence in low-Earth orbit 24/7. The streak is approaching 25 years.

Deorbiting the ISS

According to NASA, with all the commendable work over the past 25 years, the International Space Station will be deorbited by 2030. It will be redirected to a remote region in the Pacific Ocean. Also, the new Space Station will replace the ISS.

Since the launch in 1998, the ISS has been originally intended to conduct a 15-year mission. Until now, it has successfully conducted over 4,000 experiments and has appeared in 4,400 research papers that shaped future missions.

Furthermore, NASA will continue with the Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) missions and will maintain its presence from over 250 miles above Earth. The contract for building private space stations was already passed in the year 2021.

Significantly, NASA has recently issued a draft request for the Phase 2 proposals, wherein the selected teams must design, test, and demonstrate stations with the accommodating capacity of at least 4 astronauts for a duration of 30 days minimum. Post successful demonstrations, NASA will then certify the stations.

 

Further reading: NASA, Space, Earth, ISS, Science
