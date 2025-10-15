Technology News
English Edition

Scientists Solve Decades-Old Photosynthesis Puzzle With IISc–Caltech Study

IISc and Caltech researchers uncover why photosynthesis uses only one electron path, solving a long-standing mystery.

Updated: 15 October 2025 23:00 IST
Scientists Solve Decades-Old Photosynthesis Puzzle With IISc–Caltech Study

Photo Credit: Wikipedia Common

IISc and Caltech researchers reveal why photosynthesis favors one electron pathway over another

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • IISc and Caltech decode photosynthesis’s first step
  • Electrons move only through the D1 branch in PSII
  • Energy barrier blocks flow in the D2 branch
Advertisement

A decades-old question, the first steps of photosynthesis, has been addressed by scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). By the process, plants, algae, and bacteria turn sunlight into energy. In the studies of the reactions within Photosystem II (PSII), scientists trace out why electrons adhere to only one of two identical pathways. These findings open the door to how subtle molecular differences decide the direction of electron flow. This also provides a new glimpse that helps the design of artificial photosynthetic systems.

Scientists Discover Why Only One Pathway Powers Electron Flow in Photosynthesis

According to a joint IISc-Caltech study, electrons in PSII should theoretically move along both D1 and D2 branches. However, the study denoted that the D2 branch has a much higher energy barrier, making electron transfer nearly impossible. The researchers mapped the energy patterns by using molecular dynamics simulations and quantum mechanical models. They found that the D1 branch allows smoother and faster electron flow due to lower activation energy.

Moreover, the team identified that the surrounding protein environment and pigment placement favour the D1 branch. The resistance to electron movement in D2 was seen to be around 100 times higher. This states why only the D1 side works in natural photosynthesis.

It may be possible to rewire this process by tweaking pigment arrangements or swapping certain molecules suggested by researchers. It helps to create artificial photosynthesis systems for clean energy. This is a breakthrough in bioenergy research, facilitating a comprehension of how nature captures sunlight so efficiently.

These insights could help to design next-generation solar-based fuel systems revealed by Professor Prabal K. Maiti from IISc. Caltech's Bill Goddard noted that while many mysteries remain, the research marks a major theoretical and experimental advance in understanding life's most essential energy process.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: IISc, photosynthesis, electrons
Indian Startup GalaxEye Announces Mission Drishti, to Deliver Real-Time Earth Imaging From 2026
Apple Teases M5 MacBook Pro Launch Ahead of October Event: What to Expect

Related Stories

Scientists Solve Decades-Old Photosynthesis Puzzle With IISc–Caltech Study
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week (Oct 13th - Oct 19th): What to Stream This Weekend?
  2. Vivo Confirms OriginOS 6 Update Schedule in India: See Release Timeline
  3. Satellites Capture Record-Breaking 20-Metre Waves Crossing Entire Oceans
  4. Red Magic 11 Pro Series With Liquid Cooling Launched at This Price
  5. Motorola G67 Power 5G Visits Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  6. Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Lands on Amazon Prime Video Soon
  7. OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Debut in These Three Colourways
  8. Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 to Land on OTT Platforms Soon: All the Details
  9. Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas OTT Release Details Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Arshad Warsi's Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas OTT Release: Everything You Need to Know About This Thriller
  2. Vivo Confirms OriginOS 6 Update Rollout Schedule in India: Check Full Release Timeline
  3. Huawei Nova Flip S Launched With 4,400mAh Battery, 2.14-Inch Cover Screen: Price, Features
  4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps Reportedly Set for OTT Debut Soon: All You Need to Know
  5. Huawei Nova 14 Vitality Edition Launched With 5,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera: Price, Specifications
  6. Anthropic Connects Claude With Microsoft 365 Platforms, Can Pull Information From Outlook and Teams
  7. Red Magic 11 Pro Series Launched With Snapdragon Elite Gen 5, Liquid Cooling: Price, Specifications
  8. Nintendo Aims to Make 25 Million Switch 2 Units by March 2026 to Set Gaming History
  9. iQOO 15 Spotted on NBTC Certification Website as Global Launch Nears
  10. OnePlus Pad 2 With Dimensity 9400+ SoC, 3K Display Set to Launch in China Alongside OnePlus 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »