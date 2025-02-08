Technology News
English Edition

Extreme Arctic Warming Sees North Pole Temperatures Rise Above Freezing

The North Pole experienced a rare winter heatwave, with temperatures exceeding freezing, alarming climate scientists.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 February 2025 13:00 IST
Extreme Arctic Warming Sees North Pole Temperatures Rise Above Freezing

Photo Credit: Pexels/Jean-Christophe André

North Pole temperature surpasses freezing in rare extreme winter warming event.

Highlights
  • North Pole temperatures climbed 36°F above seasonal average
  • Arctic warming threatens ice loss, wildlife, and indigenous communities
  • Weather system near Iceland linked to unusual Arctic temperature rise
Advertisement

A dramatic rise in temperature was recorded at the North Pole, with levels surpassing the freezing point due to an extreme winter warming event. Reports indicate that temperatures climbed 20 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average, raising concerns among climate scientists about its impact on Arctic ice loss and long-term warming trends. The event, which occurred over the weekend, is said to be among the most extreme instances of winter warming recorded in the region.

Warming Near The North Pole

As reported by the Guardian, temperatures at the North Pole exceeded 0 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Data from the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service confirmed the significant warming trend, while an Arctic snow buoy logged a temperature reading of 0.5 degrees Celsius. Mika Rantanen, a researcher at the Finnish Meteorological Institute, told the Guardian that although estimating exact temperature variations in remote Arctic locations remains difficult, models suggest a deviation of more than 20 degrees Celsius.

Weather system over Iceland linked to Arctic temperature rise

Julien Nicolas, a senior scientist at the Copernicus Climate Change Service, told the Guardian that a deep low-pressure system near Iceland was responsible for directing warm air toward the Arctic. The phenomenon was further amplified by warm sea temperatures in the northeastern Atlantic. Nicolas stated that while such weather events are rare, further analysis is required to determine their frequency.

Historical precedents and climate change concerns

Previous instances of extreme Arctic warming have been recorded. In December 2016, temperatures at the North Pole reached approximately 32 degrees Fahrenheit during a winter heatwave.

Studies indicate that the Arctic is warming at a rate nearly four times faster than the rest of the world, a phenomenon known as Arctic amplification. The loss of reflective sea ice accelerates warming by increasing the absorption of solar energy. Indigenous communities and Arctic wildlife, including polar bears and whales, are particularly vulnerable to these changes, which threaten their habitats and long-term survival.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Arctic warming, climate change, North Pole temperatures, ice loss, extreme weather, global warming, Arctic amplification
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus 13 Mini Tipped to Come With 50-Megapixel Bar-Shaped Dual Camera Setup
Realme P3 Pro India Launch Set for February 18, to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

Related Stories

Extreme Arctic Warming Sees North Pole Temperatures Rise Above Freezing
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10R Moonknight Titanium Colourway Teased Ahead of India Launch
  2. OTT Releases This Week: Game Changer, The Mehta Boys, and More
  3. Vivo V50 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  4. Launch Timeline of OnePlus 14, OnePlus 13 Mini, Other Upcoming Phones Leaks
  5. Google Pixel 9a Launch Date, Price Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  6. NASA's PUNCH Mission Set to Track the Sun's Corona and Solar Wind in 3D
#Latest Stories
  1. 1.4 Million-Year-Old Jaw Identified as New Paranthropus Species in South Africa
  2. Extreme Arctic Warming Sees North Pole Temperatures Rise Above Freezing
  3. Astronaut Vision Changes in Space, Pose Risks for Mars Exploration
  4. Atmos Space Cargo’s Phoenix Capsule Set for First Orbital Test on SpaceX Mission
  5. NASA’s PUNCH Mission Set to Track the Sun’s Corona and Solar Wind in 3D
  6. Earthquake Swarm Near Santorini Triggers Emergency Response from Greek Authorities
  7. Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI, Helios Neo 18 AI With Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Launched
  8. GitHub Copilot Upgraded With Agent Mode and Gemini 2.0 Flash, Project Padawan Unveiled
  9. Moon’s Deepest Canyons Formed in Minutes by High-Speed Impact Debris
  10. Russia's Energy Ministry Mulls Compulsory Registry for Crypto Mining Equipment
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »